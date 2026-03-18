At a media conference on Wednesday, the CEO of Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis AG, Norbert Patt, provided information about the crash of a gondola in the Engelberg ski area. Keystone

One person was killed in the cable car accident in Engelberg. The operator is concerned and emphasizes that safety has the highest priority. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fatal cable car accident in the Engelberg ski resort, the operator of the Titlis mountain railroads is deeply saddened.

Around 100 to 200 people were evacuated from around 40 gondolas, but no one is in danger.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear.

Strong winds may have played a role, but it remains to be seen whether an alarm was triggered. Show more

Following the fatal cable car accident in Engelberg, the operator of the Titlis mountain railroads has expressed its deep concern. It was an extraordinary event that came "out of the blue", said Managing Director Norbert Patt.

Patt said at the media conference that safety was the most important aspect of a mountain railroad, which made the tragic accident all the more serious. His thoughts are with the relatives of the victim. "We hope to obtain reliable facts quickly."

The evacuation in the remaining gondolas has now been completed, he said. No more passengers are in danger. A care team is on duty. In total, between 100 and 200 people were brought to safety from the 40 or so gondolas in this section.

When asked by a journalist, the operator was unable to say whether any other gondolas were in danger at the time of the accident.

Windy day

Patt said it had been a windy day. A wind alarm was triggered at the cable car from 40 km/h, and operations had to be stopped from 60 km/h. It was unclear how strong the wind actually was and whether an alarm was triggered.

The gondola was built in 2014 and 2015. The last inspection took place last September, it said. When asked, Tobias Wildi, operations manager of the lift, said that the lifts have to be overhauled once every six months. The gondola was manufactured by Garaventa.

The Swiss Accident Investigation Board (Sust) will decide when the cable car can go back into operation, said Patt. It is important that the incident is fully investigated. "We will make all available camera footage available."