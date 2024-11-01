You can no longer get tested in pharmacies. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Jens Kalaene

The numbers are rising and the variants are constantly changing. But what should you do if you are infected with coronavirus? blue News talks to a pharmacist.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since July 1, pharmacies in Switzerland are no longer allowed to offer corona tests, although the demand for tests has increased again with rising infection rates.

Corona tests, which have a shelf life of around one year, are still being purchased and used in some cases, although the effectiveness of new variants depends on the manufacturer.

Only the PCR test, which is available for a fee and is mostly used for hospital visits or special situations, is now available for testing. Show more

The number of new coronavirus infections is rising rapidly. Although Switzerland has overcome the pandemic, new variants are still buzzing around. blue News talks to a pharmacist: this is the coronavirus situation in Switzerland.

Leo Grossrubatscher is a pharmacist at the Dr. Andres pharmacy in Zurich's Stadelhofen district. Is it still possible to get tested in Switzerland? Grossrubatscher says: "Pharmacies are no longer allowed to carry out corona tests. We have all been trained and have also carried out most of the tests in Switzerland during the pandemic." But since July 1, pharmacies have been prohibited from doing so. "There are also no more nasopharyngeal tests to buy, surprisingly."

And what about the sales figures?

"Our sales figures are good again. It flattened out a bit in the summer, but a relatively large number of test kits have been sold again since the beginning of September." Exact sales figures cannot be given.

During the pandemic, Swiss people bought dozens of tests in order to be equipped. Grossrubatscher says it is not entirely clear how many tests are still in households. "We keep getting expired tests back. We then dispose of them free of charge."

What is the shelf life of a coronavirus test?

Grossrubatscher says: "The corona tests have a shelf life of around one year. That also makes sense, because experience shows that a new variant comes along after a year and the old or expired test would no longer show it."

Nevertheless, there are tests that can detect the new variants. Grossrubatscher says: "It depends. There are tests that recognize new variants, others do not. It often depends on the manufacturer and you just have to see which one you buy."

The numbers are rising, but are people still getting tested?

"People are still getting tested. Much less so, of course, because the costs are no longer covered by the federal government," says Grossrubatscher. Most people get tested if they have to go to hospital, for example, or have an operation or visit their grandmother. "When people get tested, it's only possible with the PCR test," he explains.

Should you get tested in a pharmacy or should you go to the doctor?

Grossrubatscher says: "In principle, we would like to continue testing people. Unfortunately, we are no longer allowed to. We can't even test anymore because we don't have any nasopharyngeal swabs." There is still the option of doing a PCR test. But that is expensive. "Doctors don't usually test anymore either."

What should you do if you are infected?

Grossrubatscher says: "If you have an infection, whether it's the flu, influenza or coronavirus, you should always behave in the same way: If you feel ill, have a cough or a fever, you should stay at home. If possible, avoid meeting people. Of course, you don't have to do anything. One thing is clear: when you feel better, you can go back to work."