100 percent import duty is a massive intervention. According to economists, however, the Trump administration's pricing policy is more serious for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry. This is also costing Switzerland money.

Large corporations such as Roche and Novartis are relaxed thanks to stockpiles, US investments and tax avoidance options.

The Trump administration's combination of tariffs and price regulation jeopardizes research and Switzerland as a business location in the long term and makes it more difficult for smaller companies to access the US market. Show more

President Trump is back to his favorite topic, tariffs. Anyone importing patented pharmaceutical products into the USA from October 1 will have to pay 100 percent. This means that an import duty of 10 francs will have to be paid for a box of tablets worth 10 francs.

This is not good news for Switzerland. According to Fredy Hasenmaile, Chief Economist at Raiffeisen, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry has accounted for 40 percent of its total growth since 2020. And more than a quarter of all exports of Swiss pharmaceutical products go to the USA, he explains.

Nevertheless, there is no panic either in Switzerland or internationally. The stock markets - often good for strong reactions - only react with slight losses at the start of trading, with Roche and Novartis shares still recovering in the morning.

No panic in the industry

There are various reasons why the Swiss pharmaceutical giants are not panicking. Michael Bolliger, Chief Investment Officer Switzerland and Global Emerging Markets at UBS, firstly cites the large and bulging stocks they hold in the USA. "The stocks will last until mid-2026, in some cases even until 2027, by which time they will probably have to import little or nothing and therefore not pay any customs duties."

They also have various options for minimizing import duties. "The actual manufacturing costs of a medicine are only a small part of the price. The rest is research and development, sales, marketing and other services. There are currently no customs duties on such services. Another option is to use existing subsidiaries in the EU to export from there to the USA. "Until now, it was said that the 15 percent duty that had to be paid on products from the EU also applied to all goods, including pharmaceutical products."

They know, says Bolliger, that those responsible in the companies have been dealing with the issue of customs duties for some time and have options to react.

Roche and Novartis already present in the USA

Another point is the fact that Roche and Novartis are already investing in the USA and have announced further development work. The former plans to spend 50 billion dollars on expansion in America, the latter 23 billion dollars. This means they can hope to be exempt from the horrendous tariff or at least receive a reduced rate.

"The pharmaceutical industry has been decentralizing and regionalizing its production for a long time," emphasizes Hasenmaile. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a rethink here. Setting up a new factory in the USA now is nevertheless a costly experiment. He explains: "It takes around five years to set up. Skilled workers of the required quality are difficult to find in the USA." At the same time, their wages are high, as are those for the other means of production. "Added to this is the planning uncertainty due to the erratic policies of the Trump administration."

According to UBS economist Bolliger, it should also be noted that not all Swiss pharmaceutical companies have the opportunity to expand into the USA. "That's why the tariffs are already a problem for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry as a whole."

The bigger problem than the tariffs: price dictates

Companies that supply patent-protected medicines to the USA currently have an even bigger problem than the threat of tariffs: it is the pricing policy that Trump is pushing in parallel. He is demanding that drugs under patent protection should not cost more in the USA than in the country with the lowest prices - at least those that have to be paid for by health insurers.

According to Hasenmaile, this price regulation is a burden on companies' margins and would put pressure on research and development in the industry. This would jeopardize Switzerland as a research and manufacturing location.

Bolliger also expects that the tariffs, if they remain in place, will encourage companies to invest in the USA in the long term - to the detriment of other countries, including Switzerland. He also believes it is possible that Swiss companies will relocate activities from Switzerland to the USA.

The association of companies in the chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Scienceindustries, is also concerned. Tariffs and trade barriers not only weaken competitiveness, but also undermine investments in research and development, which are particularly cost-intensive in the pharmaceutical industry, the association told the AWP agency. Innovations and new therapies would be directly affected by this.

Negative consequences in the USA

The Trump administration's tariffs and pricing policy could also have negative consequences for people in the USA. "Tariffs are always a price driver," Bolliger is convinced. In other words, the tariffs with which President Trump wants to make medicines cheaper in the USA actually increase prices.

Hasenmaile also believes it is very likely that consumers in the USA will have to bear part of the tariff. "Patented medicines are products with high pricing power because there are only a few alternatives," explains the Raiffeisen chief economist. "The US administration must therefore be careful not to backfire." Bolliger cites a classic example from economics: "If you need insulin, you buy it, even if it costs more, because otherwise you will die." This means that people have less money available for other goods.

Reversal before the mid-term elections?

Ultimately, this price increase in the US could prompt the Trump administration to question its tariff and pricing policy. Bolliger expects a correction in the run-up to next year's midterm elections if goods prices rise, which he expects based on forecasts. Hasenmaile sees a similar scenario coming: "Trump is prepared to accept certain hardships. However, if the American population suffers as a result and resentment spreads there, he is likely to give in quickly."

The midterm elections, the big test of public sentiment for the Trump administration, will take place in the fall of 2026. Until then, the pharmaceutical industry, like other sectors of the economy, can expect the ups and downs it has been experiencing for months.