Phänomena lets you immerse yourself in the world of AI and robotics. Starting today in Dietikon ZH, then in five other locations in Switzerland. blue News

Can I teach a robot something and does the AI really understand me? At Phänomena in Dietikon ZH, you can try out, experiment and interact. blue News has taken a first tour and tells you what to expect.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Phänomena is being held in Dietikon, Canton Zurich, from March 14 to April 19.

The theme of the exhibition is AI and robotics. Every exhibit is interactive.

blue News reveals which exhibits were particularly fun. Show more

Are those eyes looking at me? Or are they watching the girl jumping over the rope swung by two robot arms? And why are they looking away now? Are they no longer interested in me?

Phänomena presents a selection of current applications of "artificial intelligence" (AI) and robotics. It is often not clear at first what a machine does. And once its purpose has been identified, the question arises: how does it do this, how does it learn and where does this lead?

The fact that we ask ourselves such questions is intentional. The better people understand how the technology that surrounds them works, the better they can decide what they want to use and where they want to set limits.

Phänomena - like 1984, but different In 1984, Phänomena took place in Zurich and presented science and technology as an experience for young and old.

Phänomena on Tour is the new edition as a roadshow. It offers an interactive tour through the topic of AI and robotics at six locations in Switzerland:

March 14 - April 19: Dietikon ZH

June 6 - 28, 2026: Yverdon VD

July 4 - August 2, 2026: Lucerne

August 8 - 23, 2026: Altstätten SG

August 29 - October 4, 2026: Zurich

October 10 - November 8, 2026: Biel BE Show more

However, the Phänomena is not primarily about the philosophical examination of AI. First of all, there are around two dozen exhibits and stations where visitors can try out what a machine does, how it reacts and what it can be used for in the world.

blue News had the opportunity to take a first tour of the Phänomena. The following exhibits were particularly impressive, fun or both in one.

What are you looking at?

As soon as you enter the Phänomena dome, they look at you. Or maybe not. In any case, the eyes are huge and catch your gaze. The phenomenon is well known: If a machine has eyes, it somehow seems human. We immediately have the feeling that we can interact with it. Even if, like this exhibit, it only consists of eyes. What is it that captures the attention of the robot's eyes? And what does this gaze mean now? Find out for yourself.

Autonomous walking for the blind

Autonomous driving meets the cane for the blind. Technologies that enable cars to navigate safely through traffic are helping blind people to move through the city. Cameras and sensors analyze the surroundings and show the person the way by means of vibrations on the forehead. With the display, you can walk through the Phänomena without seeing anything.

Walk without seeing. This device guides you safely past any obstacle thanks to cameras, sensors and vibrations. blue News

Underwater drone

Okay, flying drones are nothing special anymore. But have you ever piloted an underwater drone? How does it react to your commands? Are your movements precise enough to navigate the diving robot to where it needs to go to complete a task? And what is that hat doing at the bottom of the pool?

How skillful are you with the controller? You can complete various tasks with the underwater drone. blue News

Send your robot into the ring

You decide what your robot is particularly good at and how it should react to its opponent. Once you have entered your settings and your opponent has done the same, the fight begins. From this moment on, you can no longer influence your character. Who throws their opponent to the ground more often? And in the end, will it be the robot who wins the fight or the human who configured it?

Among bees

Thanks to tiny little cameras, you can crawl through the beehive in the middle of the bee colony. The hive is located in a research laboratory at the University of Graz and the images are transmitted live to the Phänomena. And where we humans only see a bustle of insects, the AI recognizes patterns, organized movements and the reasons for them. Just this much: temperature and vibrations play a major role.

blue News

A painting made by a robot

Sure, you could just take a photo of yourself and print it out. This painting that the robot arm paints of you is much more individual. First you have your photo taken, then you watch as the AI painter paints your face onto paper in a schematic but recognizable way in five minutes. The machine has learned from living artists to guide the brush correctly and to recognize which facial features are the most important so that the painting resembles a person. Later, it will also be able to imitate the style of well-known artists.

The AI turns you into an artist

You move a finger and the AI turns it into an abstract painting. Within a few seconds, a picture appears that looks like art. But how does the machine come up with these shapes and colors based on your confused gestures? And is this AI art a real work of art? By whom? Is it artificial art? One thing is certain: the living painters have competition. And they learn quickly.

Ask your digital twin

Do you ever ask yourself why you think the way you do? Or feel the way you feel? At Phänomena, you can create an expert for your life: your digital twin. It asks questions and answers you too. Spoiler: It doesn't know you all that well after a short time. But the experiment is still fun.

It's a bit like a mugshot. But it's an okay conversation partner, the digital twin. blue News

And last but not least: skipping rope

Two industrial robot arms, which were developed to carry out work in a factory, are your playmates at the Phänomena. They swing the rope as long as you want, they never get tired and they don't say anything if you get stuck again. The only thing missing is a robot that jumps. Until then, it's up to you.

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