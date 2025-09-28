A poster in Herisau promotes the child protection initiative. blue News

Daycare funding, health insurance premiums and affordable housing: Voters in eleven cantons decided on substantive proposals on Sunday. The overview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Voters in eleven cantons decided on substantive proposals.

For example, voters in the canton of Zurich clearly rejected the Energy Act with its net-zero target for 2040.

In the canton of Bern, landlords will in future have to disclose the previous rent when moving house.

In Ticino, health insurance premiums may not exceed 10 percent of a household's disposable income in future. The bill was approved by a large majority. Show more

Child protection initiative in Appenzell Ausserrhoden

The electorate of Ausserrhoden voted by a clear majority against further regulations on masks or medical examinations in schools. The so-called child protection initiative demanded that measures such as vaccinations for children and young people in elementary school "must not be propagated". The initiators included the wearing of masks, testing and vaccinations.

The petition for a referendum was submitted in response to cantonal and federal guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. All parliamentary groups in the cantonal council and the government of Ausserrhoden had spoken out against a corresponding amendment to the Elementary School Act.

Basel-Stadt: "Zämme in Europe"

An amendment to the cantonal constitution mandates Basel to strive for "good and stable relations" between Switzerland and the EU. On Sunday, voters clearly approved the "Zämme in Europa" initiative. Both in the city of Basel and in the two rural municipalities of Riehen and Bettingen, the proposal received a majority.

The Basel section of the European Movement Switzerland launched the initiative. After the failed framework agreement of 2021, it wanted to send a signal from the canton to the federal government by anchoring a "Europe article" in the constitution. However, the article does not prescribe any specific instructions for action. The neighboring canton of Baselland will decide on an initiative with the same wording at a later date.

Bern: Rental initiative narrowly approved

In future, landlords in the canton of Berne will have to disclose the previous rent when changing apartments. Voters have narrowly approved the rental initiative. The cities of Berne and Biel tipped the scales. The majority were persuaded by the arguments of the initiators: a transparent pre-rent would help to curb the continuing rise in rents.

Several cantons have a similar form requirement, including Basel-Stadt, Fribourg, Geneva, Lucerne and Zurich. The conservative government and the parliamentary majority had rejected the initiative. The obligation to complete forms would not help to improve the current situation on the housing market. The initiative would only bring new expense and bureaucracy, they said.

Fribourg: Protection of Lake Gruyère will not be enshrined in the constitution

The protection of Lake Gruyère will not be enshrined in the cantonal constitution of Fribourg. The people have clearly rejected an initiative to this effect. Lake Gruyère was artificially created in 1948 to meet the canton's electricity needs. The initiators wanted to ensure that it was preserved as a habitat and recreational area. They were alarmed by plans for an artificial surfing wave on the lake and the construction of a leisure complex on the shore. The project could not be realized.

For the opponents of the initiative, the case showed that the existing protection mechanisms worked. There was no need for a constitutional article. The people said yes to the CHF 53 million loan for an additional prison building at the Bellechasse site in Sugiez. The new building will replace the central prison in Fribourg, which was opened in 1893 and no longer meets security requirements.

Geneva rejects spending brake

In the canton of Geneva, government spending is not limited in the event of a budget deficit. The electorate clearly rejected a spending brake on Sunday. An SVP initiative for immunity for police officers was also defeated. Meanwhile, the people of Geneva voted in favor of promoting cooperative housing.

Schwyz increases starting salaries for teachers

The canton of Schwyz is increasing starting salaries for teachers. Voters narrowly approved the proposal. With Sunday's yes vote, the starting salary of a full-time primary school teacher will rise from CHF 78,500 to CHF 87,100 per year. The adjustment brings Schwyz into line with the surrounding cantons. Currently, salaries in the canton of Schwyz are lower than in neighboring cantons. The wage increase will result in additional costs of around CHF 3.3 million per year, half of which will be borne by the canton and half by the school authorities.

Solothurn parents will not receive childcare vouchers

Solothurn parents are not to receive childcare vouchers: On Sunday, voters clearly rejected a canton-wide regulation of supplementary childcare. The cantonal government had planned to amend the Social Welfare Act to oblige the municipalities to "ensure a needs-based supply of childcare places for children up to the end of elementary school". Parents who have their child looked after in a daycare center, an after-school care center, at a lunch table or in a day family should receive income-based childcare vouchers. 60 percent of the costs should have been covered by the municipalities, while the canton would have borne 40 percent. The government reckoned with total costs of around CHF 15 to 20 million per year.

Health insurance premiums in Ticino may not exceed 10 percent limit

In future, health insurance premiums in the southern canton may not exceed 10 percent of a household's disposable income. On Sunday, the people clearly approved a corresponding initiative by the SP. After it was announced last week that average premiums in Ticino will rise by 7.1% in the coming year, the proposal met with great approval. The initiative launched by the Lega dei Ticinesi "Stop fleecing citizens - health insurance premiums fully deductible!" was also accepted. It provides for an amendment to the tax law to increase the maximum deductible amounts for insurance premiums.

Thurgau votes in favor of lifting the ban on dancing

In Thurgau, non-religious events will also be permitted on the five highest public holidays in future. The condition is that they take place indoors and are attended by no more than 500 people. On Sunday, voters narrowly approved the total revision of the law on public holidays and thus the lifting of the ban on dancing. Previously, a general ban on non-religious events such as public sporting, dance, cultural and concert events applied in Thurgau on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Whit Sunday, the Federal Day of Thanksgiving, Repentance and Prayer and Christmas Day.

Vaud says no to easier voting rights for foreigners

In the canton of Vaud, it will not be easier for foreigners to vote and be elected at communal level in future. The electorate has clearly rejected a corresponding constitutional amendment. Foreign nationals must therefore still have lived in Switzerland for at least ten years and in the canton for three years in order to gain access to the right to vote and stand for election at communal level. Meanwhile, a lower electoral threshold for cantonal elections should make it easier for small parties in particular to gain access to the Grand Council. It should now also be possible to reach the quorum of five percent for obtaining a seat through list combinations and no longer just through a single list, as was previously the case. Furthermore, the people of Vaud spoke out in favor of protecting the area around the Mormont hill.

Zurich voters want net zero only by 2050

The canton of Zurich is not to become climate-neutral until 2050 - and not as early as 2040. Zurich voters have clearly rejected the energy law with the net-zero target for 2040. With this result, the canton is aligning its pace towards climate neutrality with that of the federal government.