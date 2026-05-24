An Antonov An-124 was parked at Zurich Airport in March. Samuel Walder

A giant in the sky and an unusual mission. The Antonov An-124 is parked in Zurich in March. Many airplane fans are thrilled. But what is the big bird doing in Switzerland? Research by blue News shows: A special aerospace order is bringing the Antonov to Switzerland.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Antonov An-124, one of the largest cargo planes in the world, landed in Zurich in March on its way from Leipzig to French Guiana.

The rare visit caused a stir among airplane fans.

Research by blue News revealed that the background was a Beyond Gravity transport. The company was loading a rocket tip produced in Switzerland.

Due to a tight schedule, the customer opted for fast air transportation instead of by ship. Show more

70 meters long, 21 meters high and weighing 173,000 tons. The Antonov An-124 is probably the largest aircraft in the world. It is a rare guest at Zurich Airport. In mid-March, however, the giant will be landing in Switzerland again for once. This is a real happening for airplane fans. But what is the Antonov doing in Zurich?

An inquiry at Zurich Airport revealed that the Antonov came from Leipzig. A base for the airline is already being built there and is due to be completed in 2027. With a stopover in Zurich, the giant flew to French Guiana. However, the airport was unable to provide any further details.

Antonov in Zurich - but why?

Research by blue News shows: The company Beyond Gravity is behind it. When asked by blue News, a spokeswoman for the company said: "The Antonov landed in Zurich on behalf of one of our customers to transport a payload fairing produced by Beyond Gravity." This payload fairing - also known as the rocket nose cone - protects satellites and other payloads from external influences during launch and on their way into orbit.

It continues: "The fairing was transported from our site in Emmen to Zurich Airport by heavy-duty transport and loaded onto the transport aircraft there." From Zurich, the Antonov flew directly to the corresponding spaceport, from where the rocket will be launched later in the year.

Tight schedule requires special resources

Beyond Gravity actually delivers by ship and truck. So why did the Antonov have to be used? The spokesperson says: "In this case, our customer had a time-critical request. In order to keep to the tight schedule, he chose the fastest available transport route - air transport by Antonov." Transportation by sea would have taken several weeks. This is how the Antonov ended up in Zurich.

Here you can see parts of Beyond Gravity being loaded onto the Antonov at Zurich Airport in March. Youtube

The Antonov has already been in Zurich in the past. Even then, it was used for heavy transportation. In 2024, for example, the Antonov loaded switchgear from Hitachi Energy in Zurich. SRF reported on site. At the time, it was reported that a transport with the Antonov cost over a million francs. In 2013, even the bigger brother of the An-124 landed in Zurich. However, the An-225 has no longer existed since February 2022. The aircraft was destroyed in the Ukraine war.

Rocket parts, satellites and heat shields

What is Beyond Gravity? The spokeswoman explains: "Many people don't know that central key technologies of modern space travel come from Switzerland." The company Beyond Gravity develops highly complex components for satellites and rockets that are used worldwide - in commercial, government and security missions. The portfolio covers almost all central components of a satellite, such as structures, mechanisms, electronics, antennas and thermal protection. Development and production takes place in Zurich-Seebach and Nyon, among other locations.

Beyond Gravity has several main products. "A key product in the rocket sector is the payload fairing - the top of the rocket. It protects the usually very sensitive satellites from extreme aerodynamic, acoustic and thermal loads during launch," explains the spokesperson. As soon as the rocket has left the earth's atmosphere, the fairing is precisely jettisoned and releases the payload. "These technologically sophisticated structures are developed and manufactured at Beyond Gravity in Emmen in the canton of Lucerne," says the spokesperson.

"Beyond Gravity was involved in the Artemis II mission, among others," says the spokesperson. The Orion spacecraft, which takes the astronauts to the moon and back, uses 2-axis solar wing alignment mechanisms developed by Beyond Gravity, which enable precise alignment of the solar panels.

How the rocket parts are delivered

A rocket and satellite parts are large. The fact that an Antonov carries them is an exception. So how else do the parts get from A to B? The spokeswoman explains: "Until 2020, individual payload fairings were transported directly from Emmen by Antonov, as our site is directly adjacent to the Emmen military airfield," the spokeswoman told blue News.

Parts are usually transported by sea. Linkedin/Beyond Gravity

Today, products are transported exclusively by land and sea. The spokesperson explains: "As a rule, they are picked up in Emmen by heavy goods transport and first taken to a port - either to Basel, with subsequent onward transportation to Rotterdam, or directly to the Italian port of Livorno."

There, the payload fairings are loaded onto the customers' transport ships and then transported to the respective spaceports. "In our cases, these are Kourou in French Guiana and Tanegashima in Japan," says the spokeswoman. The satellite structures are delivered directly to the customers from Zurich Seebach by truck.