Famous ski resort 🎿 Engelberg Switzerland, gondola cabin crashed down a snowy mountainside, video 📹

👉 1 woman ☠️ pic.twitter.com/Dd58THr5Or — 100x🚀 (@AmUetliberg) March 18, 2026

A 61-year-old woman died in a gondola crash in the Engelberg-Titlis ski area on Wednesday morning. The person was alone in the gondola. The operators of the mountain railroads were deeply saddened. This is what is known about the accident so far.

Keystone-SDA SDA

What happened?

Shortly before 11 a.m. on March 18, a gondola on the "Titlis Xpress" lift fell down in the Trübsee area. The gondola was on the route towards Engelberg-Stand when it crashed shortly after the middle station in the Schlächtismatt area for reasons that are still unknown and rolled over several times.

This was announced by the deputy commander of the Nidwalden criminal investigation department, Senad Sakic, at a media conference. Engelberg is located in the canton of Obwalden. However, the crash occurred on Nidwalden cantonal territory, as was reported at the media conference.

Who are the victims?

The gondola was carrying a 61-year-old woman from the region who died in the accident, as was later stated in the press release.

Immediately after the accident, operation of the cable car was suspended, according to the cable car operators. The remaining passengers had to be evacuated from the gondolas. In total, between 100 and 200 people were evacuated from around 40 gondolas to safety, according to Norbert Patt, Managing Director of Titlis-Bergbahnen.

Une femme de 61 ans de la région est décédée dans un accident de gondole à Engelberg. Selon les conclusions recueillies jusqu'à présent, elle se trouvait la seule à se trouver dans la gondole autorisée pour huit personnes, annonce la police cantonale de Nidwald. Entre 100 et 200… pic.twitter.com/J4m2loPh9I — Paul Flocke (@FlockePaul) March 18, 2026

The evacuation work was completed on Wednesday afternoon and no more people were in danger. A care team was on duty for those affected. In addition to the police and other emergency services, the Swiss Accident Prevention Bureau (Sust) and the public prosecutor's office were also on site to investigate the cause.

What does the operator say?

The operator of the railroad was deeply affected by the incident. Norbert Patt spoke of an extraordinary event that had come "out of the blue". Safety was the top priority, he said, making the tragic accident all the more serious.

His thoughts are with the relatives of the victim. It is important that the incident is dealt with comprehensively. "We will make all available camera footage available," said the head of the mountain railroads.

According to Patt, the gondola involved was built in 2014 and 2015 and was last overhauled last September. When asked by Keystone-SDA, Tobias Wildi, the cable car's operations manager, explained that the installations are checked every six months. The gondolas are manufactured by Garaventa and are considered to be "technically up to date", according to Patt.

What we don't know

The authorities were initially unable to provide any information on the exact cause of the accident. The investigation is ongoing, they said. It is also unclear whether other gondolas were actually at risk at the time of the crash.

According to the operators, it was a "strong wind day" at the time of the accident. A wind alarm is triggered at the turbine from 40 km/h, and operation must be stopped from 60 km/h. How strong the wind actually was and whether an alarm was triggered is currently being investigated.