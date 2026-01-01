After the devastating fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, which left many dead and injured, key questions remain unanswered. What has been confirmed - and where are the authorities still investigating? An overview of the current situation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar on New Year's Eve.

The authorities confirm several dozen deaths and around 100 people injured, some of them seriously, but no exact figures are available.

The cause, source of the fire and safety-related issues are still being investigated. Show more

What happened?

At around 1.30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, a serious accident occurred in the Le Constellation bar in the center of Crans-Montana VS. A fire broke out in the bar, largely destroying the building.

Several eyewitnesses reported loud detonations that woke them from their sleep. The authorities later confirmed that there had been explosions during the course of the fire.

According to the Valais State Council, it was not an explosion that started the fire, but a fire that developed in the bar. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation.

How many people are affected?

The authorities confirm several dozen deaths and around 100 injuries, many of them serious. They have not yet given specific figures.

The injured were distributed to hospitals in Valais and other cantons during the night. Due to the high number of seriously injured people, the capacities in Valais were quickly exhausted.

Several patients had to be transferred to university hospitals outside the canton, including Zurich. The medical operation is still ongoing.

Who are the victims?

The authorities are currently not providing any information on the identity of the dead and injured. Identification is ongoing.

Crans-Montana is an international vacation resort, especially around the turn of the year. The police confirm that numerous guests from Switzerland and abroad were in the bar.

Before names or nationalities are communicated, the authorities first want to inform the relatives. This process has not yet been completed.

What do we know about the cause - and what don't we know?

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Valais Attorney General's Office emphasizes that it is still too early to say anything about the source of the fire or technical details.

Although there were early reports of an explosion as the cause, the authorities make it clear that the explosions were a consequence of the fire, not its origin.

Media reports about a possible connection with pyrotechnics have not yet been confirmed. Investigations are ongoing in all directions.

How did the emergency services operate?

Around 10 helicopters, 40 ambulances and around 150 paramedics were deployed during the night. The fire department, police and special forces were also mobilized.

The Valais State Council declared a special situation in the morning. This means that emergency resources can be deployed more quickly and with less bureaucracy.

A helpline (084 811 21 17) has been set up for relatives. The authorities also called on people to avoid the affected area and not to obstruct the operation.

What questions remain unanswered?

It is still unclear where exactly the fire broke out and how it spread inside the bar. Structural and organizational aspects are also being examined.

Questions about escape routes, safety concepts and operating procedures are also still open. The public prosecutor's office is not providing any information on this at present.

The authorities have announced that they will only publish further details once the initial investigations have been completed. New information will follow as soon as reliable findings are available.