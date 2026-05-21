The SBB 2027 draft timetable is now available. (symbolic image) Keystone

Direct to Venice or at night to Chur: the 2027 SBB draft timetable brings several innovations for travelers. Politicians and the public have until the beginning of June to voice their concerns about the new service. The most important changes at a glance.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you With the 2027 timetable, SBB is planning new direct connections, additional night trains and more seats on busy lines.

Internationally, new direct trains to Venice, Rimini and La Spezia will be introduced.

The timetable is not yet final: the public and politicians have until June 9 to comment and make changes. Show more

SBB is planning numerous selective adjustments with the timetable change in December 2026. The 2027 draft timetable includes new direct connections and additional night trains. New early morning connections to Zurich Airport and longer overnight services to Chur are also planned.

International services will also be expanded. In future, there will be two daily direct trains from Zurich to Venice, the connection to La Spezia will be offered all year round and a new direct train to Rimini on the Adriatic coast in summer.

However, the 2027 timetable is a draft that is now being put out for consultation. Politicians and the public have until June 9 to comment on it (see blue box at the bottom). The most important planned changes at a glance.

National connections

Lucerne-Zurich HB-Konstanz: In future, commuters will have more seats on the IR75 between Lucerne and Zurich HB during the week. However, the IR75 will no longer run all the way to Constance; a change will now be necessary in Zurich HB. The reason for this is the different requirements for the vehicles: trains with high capacity are required between Lucerne and Zurich, while trains that can accelerate quickly are needed between Zurich and Constance to ensure connections at the hub stations despite construction work. Two connections per direction will remain direct on weekdays. At weekends, trains will continue to run between Lake Constance and Lake Lucerne without changing trains. The IR70 will continue to provide passengers with a direct connection between Lucerne and Zurich Airport.

Zurich HB-Schaffhausen: The new IR-Dosto trains (RABe512) will operate on the RE48 between Zurich HB and Schaffhausen from the next timetable change.

Zurich HB-Bern-Bern Europaplatz: The additional IC with departure at 6.49 a.m. from Zurich HB to Bern (arrival 7.50 a.m.) will continue to run to Bern Europaplatz (arrival 08.00 a.m.) on a trial basis next year. The direct connection beyond Bern station will allow passengers to reach the west of the city without changing trains, which will also relieve congestion at Bern station.

Berne-Brig: Individual additional IC connections from Berne to Brig on Saturdays during the winter sports and fall seasons will stop in Frutigen next year on a trial basis. This will provide passengers with a fast direct connection from Bern to the Kandertal valley.

National night service: SBB has been testing the market potential for national night connections for night owls and air travelers since December 2024. Experience to date with the night connections in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland has been positive. If demand remains good, the night connections on the Bern-Olten-Zurich HB(-Zurich Airport) and Fribourg-Lausanne-Genève-Aéroport, Sion-Lausanne-Genève-Aéroport and Biel-Lausanne with a connection to Genève-Aéroport will continue to operate at weekends. Further information can be found on the SBB website "Early or late travel: an overview of night services".

There are also plans to extend the night-time services on a trial basis. As part of a pilot project, the new IRN3 will run from Zurich HB (departure at 1.20 a.m.) to Chur (arrival at 2.48 a.m.) during the nights from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday. In the opposite direction, an IRN3 is planned from Chur at 2.55 a.m. to Zurich HB with a connection to Zurich Airport, so that passengers arrive there in time for the first departures.

The last IC61 on Friday/Saturday and Saturday/Sunday nights will now run from Interlaken Ost to Berne at 0.01 a.m., half an hour later than before. The late IC8 can also be slightly accelerated at 0.02 a.m. from Berne, which means it arrives earlier in Zurich main station. This offers passengers additional connections to the night network of the Zurich transport association.

Regional connections in German-speaking Switzerland

Winterthur-Zurich HB-Pfäffikon SZ-Rapperswil-Zurich HB-Zug: The S8 from Winterthur via Zurich HB to Pfäffikon SZ will in future continue from there as the S5 to Rapperswil, Zurich HB and Zug. This will result in attractive direct connections between the left side of Lake Zurich and the Zurich Oberland. In addition, Regio-Dosto trains will now run on the S8 instead of DTZ trains, resulting in more seats for passengers.

Zurich HB-Linthal: The S25 from Zurich HB via Ziegelbrücke to Linthal now stops in Nieder- and Oberurnen in both directions. This means that passengers from Nieder- and Oberurnen can now travel to Ziegelbrücke and Schwanden every half hour instead of every hour and now have a direct connection to Zurich main station.

Weinfelden-St. Margrethen-Bregenz: Thurbo's S5 from Weinfelden to St. Margrethen now runs hourly as the S3 to Bregenz. This means that the Austrian city on Lake Constance can be reached without changing trains.

Winterthur-Bauma-Rüti ZH: New Flirt Evo trains run on the S26 from Winterthur via Bauma to Rüti ZH.

Heerbrugg-St. Gallen-Wil-Winterthur-Zurich Airport: The last night S-Bahn SN22, which runs on Friday/Saturday and Saturday/Sunday nights from Heerbrugg via St. Gallen, Wil and Winterthur, will now continue to Zurich Airport. Passengers will thus reach Zurich Airport at 4.39 a.m. for early morning departures.

Regional connections in western Switzerland and Ticino

Information on the most important changes to the new timetable in German-speaking Switzerland, French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino can be found in the SBB press release "Améliorations ponctuelles avec l'horaire 2027" (in French) and the SBB press release "Nuove offerte mirate con l'orario 2027" (in Italian).

International connections

Switzerland-Italy: Travelers can now use two (instead of one) daily direct connections in each direction between Zurich and Venice: A previous connection to Lugano will be extended to Venice. However, the current Basel-Lucerne-Milan train will now terminate in Lugano, as there are not enough train paths available. In the opposite direction, the direct Milan-Basel connection via Lucerne will be maintained.

In future, the daily train from Zurich to Florence will only run as far as Bologna and will run as far as Rimini during the summer season, providing a direct connection to the Adriatic coast during the warmer months. The connection from Zurich via Genoa to La Spezia will now run daily, while the seasonal weekend extension to Livorno will be discontinued.

Switzerland-France: From April 5, 2027, there will once again be three daily TGV connections in each direction from Lausanne via Geneva to Paris. Thanks to a new TER service from SNCF between Geneva and Lyon, there will be a connection with a journey time ten minutes shorter than before from April 2027. The new connection will run once a day during the week and twice in each direction at weekends, offering attractive transfer connections to the south of France.

Switzerland-Germany: Between Zurich and Stuttgart, IC trains on the German section will have more reserve travel time, which should lead to greater punctuality. DB and SBB are constantly reviewing additional measures to improve punctuality.

International night services: From the timetable change, the use of new-generation Nightjets is also planned on the Zurich-Amsterdam route.

Timetable 2027: consultation From 22 May to 9 June 2026, the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) will publish the draft 2027 timetable for consultation on the öv-info.ch website "Draft timetable" . Opinions and concerns can be submitted to the cantonal authorities responsible for public transport using the online form. They will review the comments and take them into account where possible, or incorporate them into the timetable planning for the coming years.

Other changes to the published draft timetable are also still possible. The definitive timetable will be published before the timetable change in December 2026. Show more

Video from the department