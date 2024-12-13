The Swiss are particularly concerned about material issues (symbolic image). Bild: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

The latest Worry Barometer clearly shows what worries the Swiss: according to the survey, people are most concerned about health and health insurance.

Maximilian Haase

The year that is drawing to a close was once again characterized by numerous crises around the world. So it is hardly surprising that people in Switzerland are also worried. However, it is hardly surprising that they are less concerned about major global politics than about the concrete reality of life. This is the conclusion reached by the latest Worry Barometer, which this year once again investigated what Swiss people are most concerned about.

According to the survey, people are most concerned about health and health insurance, followed by environmental protection/climate change and pensions. The representative survey of 2,250 people, conducted by the research institute gfs.bern on behalf of UBS, also shows how people's concerns have changed compared to the previous year.

Environmental protection worries less

Health issues, for example, increased by 8 percentage points compared to 2023 and are now at the top of the top 20 concerns list with 48%. By contrast, environmental protection, for years the leader in the ranking, slipped to second place despite devastating natural events such as the floods in Ticino and Valais. 32% of respondents cited this issue as urgent - six percentage points less than in the previous year.

This reveals major demographic differences: Generation Z in particular continues to see the climate crisis and environmental problems as a key challenge. Older generations, on the other hand, rate the issue as comparatively less urgent.

More "materialistic" concerns than before

With 29% of mentions, old-age provision and the AHV come in third place. In the context of an ageing society and increasing life expectancy, the issue of pension security is becoming increasingly important. While concerns about unemployment, once a dominant issue, have fallen to a historic low (5%) and are no longer represented in the top 20, economic aspects such as housing costs and financial insecurity are becoming more relevant.

Around a quarter of respondents cite rising rents as one of their biggest concerns. Many people are particularly concerned about this issue in urban areas, where housing is becoming more expensive - and the trend has been rising since 2022.

Overall, according to the survey, concerns are "more materialistic than in the past", as researchers note. "Concerns about financial insecurity and increased living costs are reflected in around a third of the top 10," they say, summarizing the results. The shift in public debate towards economic and social issues could also be responsible for this.

Biggest leap in security and crime

In addition to health and housing costs, two other topics gained in importance this year: migration and security. 28% of respondents named challenges in the asylum system as one of their main concerns, a significant increase compared to the previous year. Concerns about general immigration are at 26%.

However, personal safety and worries about crime made the biggest leap forward in the list of concerns. This topic concerned 15 percent of respondents, a sharp rise from 20th place in the previous year to 10th place. The desire for more security is also reflected in the calls for stricter measures against violence and crime.

Trust and pessimism

Overall, however, respondents generally rate Swiss institutions and players positively. Trust in the police and the Federal Supreme Court is highest, followed by the Federal Council. However, almost half expressed criticism of the performance of the government and administration. Compared to international institutions, however, national institutions perform better.

Almost half of the Swiss population rate their current living situation as satisfactory or very good. And yet, despite the positive self-perception for the present, pessimism prevails with regard to the future. The proportion of those who are optimistic about the coming years has decreased significantly.