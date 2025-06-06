  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

blue News asks What would you do with 235 million francs?

Nicole Agostini

6.6.2025

On Tuesday evening, the EuroMillions jackpot was worth 235 million francs. blue News wants to know from passers-by in Zurich what they would do if they won the money.

06.06.2025, 18:32

06.06.2025, 21:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The EuroMillions jackpot has been worth 235 million francs since Tuesday evening.
  • The draw is at 7:30 pm on Friday evening and someone could win the money.
  • blue News wanted to know what people would do if they were the winners.
Show more

The current EuroMillions jackpot is 235 million francs and could be won on Friday evening. The record win is 239,178,000 million and was won on March 28, 2025.

But imagine winning the 235 million: Would you know what to do with it? blue News wanted to know what passers-by in Zurich would do with the money. You can see the answers in the video.

More videos from the department

More from the department

MID Games of Chance. The CHF 32.18 million Swiss Lotto jackpot has been won

MID Games of ChanceThe CHF 32.18 million Swiss Lotto jackpot has been won

Jackpot has been growing for weeks. 173 million francs are at stake in EuroMillions

Jackpot has been growing for weeks173 million francs are at stake in EuroMillions

Loterie Romande blocks game. Gang tries to hit lottery jackpot with combination trick

Loterie Romande blocks gameGang tries to hit lottery jackpot with combination trick