Claudia Lässer answers the questions of fifth grader Noah. He is not only interested in her job, but also in her free time. intern

Noah (11) visits blue News on Future Day. He has a few questions for CEO Claudia Lässer. For example, whether she would like to have more time off or what is important in her job.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Noah (11) visits blue News and blue Sport on Future Day.

He conducts an interview with CEO Claudia Lässer.

Claudia Lässer tells him what her dream jobs were as a child and what she would do with more free time. Show more

The children visiting blue+ on Future Day have already eaten their pizza. Claudia Lässer sits down with them briefly with her lunch. This is the opportunity for Noah, the CEO of Entertainment Programm AG, to ask his questions.

What is your profession?

I am the CEO of Entertainment Programm AG. The company I run produces the exciting content for our online portal blue News and for our sports offering blue Sport.

What training did you do?

I originally trained as a teacher. However, I haven't worked in this profession for a long time. I have also completed various other further training courses in the field of communication and leadership, such as the Federal Company Mentor and Coach.

Why did you choose this profession?

Because I really enjoy creating great products that inspire people.

What do you like about your job?

I like the fact that people can experience great emotions with the content we offer them and have a good time or a little break from their everyday lives.

What do you need to be good at for this job?

Among other things, it is important to be a positive leader who can form a strong team and also create a good workplace where people enjoy working.

What was your dream job as a child?

I had two: I wanted to be a teacher, which is what I became. And I wanted to be a dancer.

How long is a working day?

Very different. I usually start at eight o'clock and work until about six or seven in the evening. Sometimes I'm also in the studio in the evening and drop in on my team, who produce our Champions League program.

What does a typical working day look like?

There is no such thing. Every day is completely different, and that's what makes it so exciting. I'm often at meetings where we discuss what's important for our work at the moment. Today, immediately afterwards, we look at the applications from potential future female presenters and assess which ones will be invited to the casting. We are currently looking for new female presenters for the Super League.

Do you have enough free time?

I would like to spend more time with my daughter and do more sport.

What would you do if you had a year off?

I would take my daughter out of school and travel around the world with her for a year. I would love to do that. But I'm not sure if she would love it as much as I do.