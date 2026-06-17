Switzerland is bracing for the first major heat wave of the summer. Starting Wednesday, temperatures in many areas will rise above 30 degrees, with local highs possibly reaching 38 degrees. Here are the most important questions and answers.

38 degrees and tropical nights What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Heat Wave

No time? blue News summarizes for you Starting Wednesday, temperatures across much of Switzerland will rise above 30 degrees.

Locally, temperatures could reach up to 38 degrees, which could break several June records.

The heat wave is expected to last at least until the beginning of next week.

When does the heat wave begin?

Temperatures already rose significantly in many places on Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, the heat wave will spread across all of Switzerland. In many regions, temperatures will exceed the 30-degree mark for the first time. Meteorologists are predicting a heat wave lasting several days, which is expected to continue until at least the beginning of next week.

The cause is a southwesterly flow that is transporting very warm air from the Mediterranean region and the subtropics to Central Europe. As a result, temperatures continue to rise day by day.

How hot will it get?

Temperatures of up to 38 degrees are currently expected. Meteonews

According to current forecasts, highs of 31 to 35 degrees are expected between Wednesday and Sunday. It will be particularly hot in the low-lying areas of the Swiss Plateau, in Valais, and in Ticino.

Some weather models even predict temperatures of up to 38 degrees for Basel next Monday. While most forecasts are slightly lower, at 36 to 37 degrees, even these figures would be exceptionally high for June.

New records could also be set at other weather stations. In Zurich, Bern, and Lugano, some of the previous June records have stood unbroken for decades.

Are new temperature records on the horizon?

Yes. Several weather services now consider new June records to be a realistic possibility. Particular attention is focused on Basel-Binningen, where a temperature of 36.9 degrees was recorded on June 27, 1947.

If the current extreme model forecasts come to pass, this figure could be surpassed for the first time. Historic June records are also within reach in Zurich and Bern.

Meteorologists are urging caution, however. Isolated thunderstorms or patches of clouds could still temper temperatures somewhat in certain areas. Whether records will actually be broken can likely only be reliably assessed a few days in advance.

Which regions will be hit hardest by the heat?

The low-lying areas on the northern side of the Alps, the Valais, and Ticino will be particularly affected. The air can heat up especially rapidly there because warm air masses become further trapped in the valleys.

In cities like Zurich, Basel, Geneva, and Lausanne, the so-called heat island effect comes into play. Asphalt, concrete, and buildings store the heat and release it only slowly at night.

It will remain slightly cooler at higher elevations. Even there, however, temperatures may rise above 25 degrees in some areas. It’s unlikely to get truly cool anywhere in Switzerland in the coming days.

Will there be tropical nights?

Switzerland is also likely to experience tropical nights in the coming days. (File photo) sda

Yes, tropical nights are likely, especially in cities and along large lakes. Meteorologists define a tropical night as one in which the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees even at night.

Such nights are particularly taxing for older adults and people with cardiovascular diseases. The body is then unable to recover sufficiently from the daytime heat.

In Valais and Ticino, weather services are even forecasting nighttime lows of 22 to 24 degrees in some areas. This is likely to make sleeping a challenge in many places.

Will there be thunderstorms as well?

Despite the heat, the atmosphere will not remain completely stable. The first thunderstorms could form in the Alps as early as Thursday.

On Friday, the likelihood of thunderstorms will increase significantly. Strong thunderstorm cells could develop, particularly starting in the Jura and the Alps, bringing localized heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

However, the thunderstorms are unlikely to bring a lasting end to the heat. Instead, the forecast calls for hot, muggy weather with high humidity, which many people find even more oppressive than dry heat.

What health consequences can extreme heat have?

When the body’s ability to sweat reaches its limits, heat builds up: Body temperature rises rapidly—often within 10 to 15 minutes—to over 40 degrees or more. As a result, the brain swells, leading to headaches, altered consciousness, or loss of consciousness—a situation requiring emergency medical services.

Heat exhaustion, on the other hand, causes a drop in blood pressure. The result is reduced blood flow to the brain, which can lead to symptoms ranging from a feeling of weakness to nausea, dizziness, and even loss of consciousness. This, too, is a medical emergency.

According to the German Society of Neurology (DGN), heat also increases the risk of neurological disorders. A study by German neurologists published in the *European Heart Journal* concludes that the risk of stroke has risen significantly due to increasing nighttime heat.

More on the topic of heat