On March 8, Switzerland will decide on the so-called "halving initiative". The proposal aims to reduce the radio and television fee to CHF 200 and completely exempt companies from the fee. What exactly is at stake?

On March 8, the people and cantons will vote on the SRG initiative, popularly known as the "halving initiative". The popular initiative calls for a reduction in radio and television fees to CHF 200 and the complete abolition of the corporate fee.

blue News answers the most important questions about the SRG initiative.

What is the initial situation?

Households and companies jointly finance the SRG and 38 licensed local radio stations and regional television stations. To this end, Serafe levies a tax on households and the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) levies a tax on companies on behalf of the Confederation. The Federal Council determines how high the levy is.

In 2019, it reduced the fee for households from CHF 365 to CHF 335 per year. At the time, the "No Billag" initiative, which demanded the complete abolition of radio and television fees, was exerting pressure. Almost 72% rejected the popular initiative in 2018.

Who does not pay a fee?

Recipients of federal supplementary benefits can have their household exempted from the fee. Deaf-blind people also do not have to pay the tax. Certain persons in the international arena, such as diplomats, are also exempt from paying the tax. In addition, companies not subject to VAT are exempt from the levy.

What is the situation abroad?

In other countries, the fees for public broadcasters are lower than in Switzerland. However, unlike the SRG, these media houses only have to offer programs in one language.

According to the federal government, Switzerland's multilingualism and small-scale nature explains the higher household fee compared to other countries. If Switzerland were a monolingual country, SRG's production costs would be around forty percent lower.

What exactly does the initiative want?

The popular initiative "CHF 200 is enough (SRG initiative)" aims to reduce the radio and television fee for households from the current CHF 335 to a maximum of CHF 200 per year. In addition, all companies should be exempt from the levy. Only radio and television stations that provide an "essential service to the general public" are to be financed from the radio and television fee.

The initiative text also includes a series of transitional provisions. According to these, the rules for financial equalization and the percentage share of private regional radio and television broadcasters in the fee money should remain the same as before. It is also envisaged that the fee will be reduced if the number of households increases. The Federal Council is to reduce the fee every five years, taking inflation into account.

Why is it called the "halving initiative"?

The bottom line is that the initiative calls for a significant streamlining of SRG and a focus on core areas. According to federal calculations, the SRG's funds from the levy would be halved if the initiative were accepted. Households would have to pay around forty percent less in fees. Together with the complete abolition of the corporate levy, this would mean a halving of the funds.

What happens if the initiative is rejected?

Even then, households and companies will pay fewer fees. In June 2024, as a counter-project to the SRG initiative, the Federal Council decided to reduce the household fee from CHF 335 to CHF 312 in 2027 and to CHF 300 in 2029. From 2027, a further 65,000 or so companies will no longer have to pay the fee.

In other words: from 2027, only twenty percent of companies subject to VAT will pay a levy, compared to 33 percent today. The Federal Council will also specify the new SRG concession after the vote.

According to initial key figures, private media are to be given more leeway. In future, SRG will focus on information, culture and education in the audiovisual sector. In the online sector, the Federal Council is examining further restrictions on text content.

What will SRG do in the event of a yes vote?

Around 7000 people are currently employed by SRG. If the initiative is accepted, over 3,000 jobs would be lost. Many production sites would have to be closed. According to the federal government, more than 3,200 jobs would also be lost at other companies that have an economic relationship with SRG.

These jobs would affect authors, performers and production companies in the audiovisual industry, as well as the construction and hospitality sectors.

Even if the initiative is rejected, SRG will have to make savings, but to a lesser extent. SRG's budget will be reduced by around 17% by 2029. With the "Enavant" project, the company is in the process of reviewing structures, processes and services. SRG will cut a total of 900 full-time positions by 2029.

Who is in favor of the initiative?

The initiative was launched by representatives of the SVP and the Young Liberals. They are supported by the EDU, the Lega as well as the trade association, Gastrosuisse and the Centre Patronal.

What are the proponents' arguments?

The proponents argue that households need relief in times of rising health insurance premiums and rents. The Swiss currently pay the highest radio and TV fees in the world. Young people in particular, who have to finance media offerings that they do not consume, should be relieved of this burden.

Single-person households would also be disadvantaged. The initiators see the corporate fee as unfair double taxation. The committee demands that SRG should concentrate on its core mandate. It is expanding further and further in entertainment, sport and online activities.

Who is against the SRG initiative?

The Federal Council and Parliament reject the initiative. The SP, the Center Party, the Greens, the GLP and the EVP support a "no" vote. The FDP delegates also voted against the initiative, albeit only narrowly.

The cantons, cities and municipalities as well as several sports, cultural and senior citizens' organizations are also campaigning against the initiative.

What are the opponents' arguments?

According to opponents, halving radio and television fees would weaken media offerings for linguistic minorities in particular and impair the democratic formation of opinion. Private media would not be able to close the resulting gap, and there would also be a threat of centralization of editorial offices and a reduction in regional reporting.

Especially in times of crisis, when democracy is under pressure in many places, strong media are needed to protect against disinformation. Opponents also warn that if the initiative is voted in favor, the public would have less Swiss content at its disposal.

Because the SRG would no longer be able to offer a lot of content itself, the public would increasingly have to switch to paid content. This would not relieve the burden on some households.

What is the current situation?

The race is wide open. According to the first polls, a stalemate is emerging. According to the SRG survey in mid-January, 52% would have definitely or rather voted against, while 46% would have definitely or rather been in favor. In the survey conducted by "20 Minuten" and Tamedia, 50 percent were in favor and 48 percent against.

What do the campaigns cost?

Campaigners who spent more than CHF 50,000 on the SRG initiative disclosed a total of CHF 5.77 million. According to the data published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), the opponents of the proposal spent twice as much money on the referendum campaign as the supporters.

A good half of the opponents' funds came from the SP and the association Souveräne Medien Schweiz. The rest is shared by the "Save our films" association, the Pro Media Diversity Alliance, the Swiss Music Council, the Sports Committee against the halving initiative, the Foundation for Direct Democracy and Operation Libero.

The pro camp receives a good three quarters of its funding from the IG SRG initiative "200 francs is enough", which is made up of members of the SVP, the Young Liberals and the Swiss Trade Association. The latter, together with the EDU and the SME and Trade Association of the Canton of Zurich, is also contributing campaign funds to a lesser extent.