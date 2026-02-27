Speed cameras, flights, carpenters: there are numerous changes in Switzerland in March. Keystone / Imago / Bildmontage blue News

Numerous new rules come into force in Switzerland on March 1. From stricter noise protection requirements and changes to the vocational baccalaureate to new regulations for mobile phones during power outages - here's what you need to know now.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Electronic devices such as laptops and cell phones could become more expensive from March.

Swiss is introducing stricter size requirements for musical instruments in hand baggage and is now flying directly to Poznan.

There are also numerous new regulations and adjustments. Show more

Numerous new rules will apply in Switzerland from March 1, 2026. In addition to adjustments to noise protection, mobile communications and radiation protection, a new ordinance on the vocational baccalaureate, wage increases in the carpentry trade and other changes will also come into force.

blue News provides you with a complete overview.

Electronics are likely to become more expensive

Laptops, PCs and, in some cases, smartphones are likely to become more expensive. Purchase prices for computers are rising significantly. This is due to the shortage of DRAM memory chips, which is being exacerbated by the strong demand from AI companies, among other things.

The limited production capacities must be distributed among strategically important customers without jeopardizing existing partnerships. The market is thus becoming increasingly politicized. Those who operate data centers for AI are being given priority, while traditional corporate customers are falling behind.

One thing is clear: anyone who needs a new PC should step on the gas now.

New rules at Swiss and a new route

From March 1, new hand baggage rules for musical instruments will apply at Swiss. The sum of length, width and height may not exceed 125 centimeters. The airline is also launching a new direct connection from Zurich to Poznan, Poland, three times a week from March 29.

Speed cameras will be published

The locations of speed cameras will now be published in Graubünden. KEYSTONE

In the canton of Graubünden, the cantonal police are publishing the locations of their speed cameras for five months. The pilot project is intended to show whether driving behavior changes with transparent information.

New ordinance on the vocational baccalaureate

From March, a new ordinance will regulate the structure, promotion and examinations for the Federal Vocational Baccalaureate. The aim is to prepare students specifically for a course of study at a university of applied sciences and to prepare them for demanding tasks in business and society.

New emphasis on noise protection

The revised Noise Abatement Ordinance also comes into force on March 1. It is intended to facilitate construction and densification projects in noise-polluted areas by placing greater emphasis on inner-city development. At the same time, soundproofing measures should ensure the quality of living. The amendment is based on an amendment to the Environmental Protection Act that has already been passed.

Mobile radio during power outages

Networks should continue to operate even in the event of a power failure. Daniel Karmann/dpa

The federal government is stipulating new requirements for mobile phone providers. During power outages, networks may only be restricted to the extent that is absolutely necessary. Emergency call services, the public telephone service, services for the hearing impaired and radio programs must not be affected. In addition, Internet access must be guaranteed and 99 percent of customers per municipality must retain access to mobile services.

Radiation protection modernized

The completely revised Dosimetry Ordinance also comes into force on March 1. This will bring the legal framework into line with international recommendations to ensure protection against ionizing radiation in accordance with current scientific standards.

New commission for contaminated cultural heritage

Former Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga heads the commission. KEYSTONE

With former Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga at the helm, a new commission for historically contaminated cultural heritage begins its work. It advises the Federal Council on issues relating to works of art from the Nazi era or cultural assets from a colonial context and can make non-binding recommendations.

Wage increase in the carpentry trade

A wage increase negotiated by the social partners comes into force in the carpentry trade. Employees will receive a general increase of CHF 20 as well as additional amounts of around CHF 30 to be distributed individually. The Confederation has declared the adjustment to be generally binding.

Agreement with the Ivory Coast

On March 5, Switzerland signs an agreement with Côte d'Ivoire on the import, export and repatriation of cultural property. The aim is to prevent the illegal trade in objects such as sculptures, ceramics, weapons and jewelry.

What else is important

The renovation of the Kerenzerberg tunnel on the A3 begins with night-time closures and longer full closures in spring. Germany is also extending its border controls until at least September - including at the border with Switzerland.