After Viola Amherd announced her resignation, the candidate carousel is spinning. Now the center informs how it goes on.

Viola Amherd has surprisingly announced her resignation from the Federal Council at the end of March 2025.

Now the question arises: who could be her successor?

The Center Party has set up a search committee for the seat of Federal Councillor Viola Amherd. It will be chaired by Center Party President Gerhard Pfister and parliamentary group leader Philipp Matthias Bregy. Candidates must register by February 3.

Gerhard Pfister told the media in Bern on Monday that there are numerous qualified candidates from all parts of the country for the office of Federal Councillor. The parliamentary group will present the Federal Assembly with a good, broad selection.

The members of the selection committee are Councillors of States Charles Juillard (JU) and Pirmin Bischof (SO) as well as Councillors of States Marianne Binder-Keller (AG) and Isabelle Chassot (FR). Nicolò Paganini and Regina Durrer (NW) from the National Council are also taking part. "These people are not running for the Federal Council," said Pfister. "That is certain and is part of the job profile."

The cantonal parties must submit their nomination proposals to the selection committee by February 3, i.e. in two weeks' time. On February 21, the parliamentary group will decide on the size of the ticket and its nominations.