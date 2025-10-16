The Half-Fare travelcard is no longer offered as a separate card. The "K-Tipp" reports that the Alliance SwissPass is planning to abolish the Half-Fare travelcard. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Is the Half-Fare travelcard threatened with abolition or not? A previously unpublished presentation shows what the public transport industry's plans are.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "K-Tipp " reported that the Half-Fare travelcard is on the brink of extinction with the new "MyRide" fare system.

Swisspass contradicted this and assured that the Half-Fare travelcard would remain in place.

But internal documents show: The plan is for a system with only three products and a variable discount - instead of the fixed 50 percent for the Half-Fare travelcard. Show more

The criticism was as sure as the Amen in church when the "K-Tipp" appeared yesterday. The headline on the front page read: "Successful Half-Fare travelcard about to end". The reason for this was the new "My Ride" fare system, which is to be introduced from 2027.

Other media quickly picked up on the story. But before the headline could spread to all online portals and even more critical reader comments were published, the Alliance Swisspass issued a denial. This is the industry association in which all rail and bus companies and fare networks are organized.

The statement had it all: Swisspass not only denied the research across the board with "The Half-Fare travelcard stays", but also sharply criticized the consumer magazine "K-Tipp": The article was an abridged presentation. And: "Despite full knowledge of the relevant facts, the editors of K-Tipp deliberately chose a false title in the article of 15.10.2025 and presented facts in a misleading way."

Swisspass provided advance information

What happened? Who misunderstood what? And above all: what does this mean for the Half-Fare travelcard? blue News investigated and reconstructed how the headline in "K-Tipp" came about in the first place: After the summer vacations, Swisspass invited selected journalists to a background discussion.

To put this into context: At a background discussion, several media professionals often meet with experts from authorities or companies to discuss topics in depth. Unlike press conferences, such meetings usually take place behind closed doors so that experts can speak more freely without having to formulate every word ready for print.

At this meeting, Swisspass wanted to present its "Strategy 2035". This also includes the "MyRide" project: a completely new fare system for public transport that aims to introduce the "ride first, pay later" principle.

The rail and bus companies have high hopes for this: not only do they want to get more people out of their cars and onto public transport, they also want to increase "economic efficiency". Specifically, they are hoping for "positive effects on the financing of public transport". This is stated in the presentation shown at the background meeting and provided by Swisspass yesterday on request.

4000 public transport products to become three

The sentence that led to the "K-Tipp" headline was on page 6 of the presentation:

«Target image myRIDE: 1 fare, 3 products (now 4000!).»

The slide refers to "1 fare, 3 products". The Half-Fare travelcard is not mentioned. ZVG

In other words: instead of 4000 product types, there should only be one fare with three products. Behind the number 4000 are the countless route and zone tickets and travelcards of today. The "K-Tipp" also included the Half-Fare travelcard because, according to the slides, it will no longer exist in its current form.

"If you have a Half-Fare travelcard, you only pay half price. The Alliance Swisspass claims that the Half-Fare travelcard discount will be transferred to the new price system. However, in future the discount will depend on how often and how far the customer travels. This means that this discount will generally no longer correspond to 50 percent," writes the editorial team at the request of blue News.

This is confirmed on page 8: "Anyone who chooses the middle fare "Smart" ("flexibility with all the benefits of the smart fare world") with "MyRide" will receive a variable discount.

The "Smartabo" enables rail and bus travel at a reduced price. However, the discount is no longer a fixed 50% as with the Half-Fare travelcard, but is variable. ZVG

The Alliance Swisspass states in its denial that the Half-Fare travelcard will continue to be offered even after a "possible introduction". In what form, with what discounts and, above all, in what relationship to "MyRide" was not explained. However, the statement does say: "The concrete design of a new price system is currently being worked on. The decision to introduce it has not yet been made."

Swisspass slide: MyRide is to replace the existing range

Even if nothing has been formally decided yet: the Alliance Swisspass presented the system change to "MyRide" in the background discussion not as a possibility, but as a concrete goal. The "K-Tipp" turned this into the headline "Industry association wants to abolish half-fare travelcard" - which means in concrete terms: there are such plans.

A schematic diagram was shown on one of the last slides. It only leads to the conclusion that the existing range is to be gradually replaced by the "MyRide" fare system. The headline even refers to a "system change". At the end of the presentation, the euphoric message is: "Forward MyRide!"

According to the graphic, "MyRide", consisting of the basic fare and Smartabo, will replace the existing range. The slide speaks of a "target image". ZVG

The "K-Tipp" editorial team is not impressed by this euphoria. In its statement, the editorial team adds further points of criticism: "With MyRide, data collection is mandatory in order to benefit from a discount. The new system no longer corresponds to today's Half-Fare travelcard."

Rail customer representative sees advantages

For the Alliance Swisspass, the project - despite the euphoric language in the slides - remains just a project for the time being. "The concrete design of a new price system is in progress. The decision to introduce it has not yet been made," the statement reads. The so-called Strategy Council of the Alliance Swisspass will decide first, followed by a vote among all fare networks and rail and bus companies. According to "K-Tipp", Swisspass Managing Director Helmut Eichhorn has the "impression that a majority supports the planned changes".

Pro Bahn, the association representing the interests of rail customers, sees some advantages in the planned changes, according to a statement: If the "Smart Abonnement" has a minimum term of just one month, this would significantly lower the barrier to entry to public transport compared to the previous Half-Fare travelcard.

Transparency note: The blue News reporter worked for "K-Tipp" until the end of March 2025. He was not involved in the "K-Tipp" article mentioned above.