The popular messenger service Whatsapp experienced disruptions on Friday afternoon. Numerous users reported difficulties sending messages. These problems were documented on the "Allestörungen.ch" platform, among others.
Around 4.00 p.m., around 4900 reports of disruptions to Whatsapp were received there.
The chat service Messenger, which also belongs to the Facebook group Meta, was also disrupted. Meta initially referred to technical problems that had already been resolved on a status page. Such outages are usually brief.