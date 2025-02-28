On Friday, over 4900 people reported a fault with Whatsapp. Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/dpa

On Friday afternoon, numerous users reported problems sending messages via Whatsapp.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Whatsapp experienced a major disruption on Friday afternoon.

Thousands of users in Switzerland were unable to send messages.

Meta's status page only describes the technical problems as "resolved". Show more

The popular messenger service Whatsapp experienced disruptions on Friday afternoon. Numerous users reported difficulties sending messages. These problems were documented on the "Allestörungen.ch" platform, among others.

Around 4.00 p.m., around 4900 reports of disruptions to Whatsapp were received there.

The chat service Messenger, which also belongs to the Facebook group Meta, was also disrupted. Meta initially referred to technical problems that had already been resolved on a status page. Such outages are usually brief.