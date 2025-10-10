The Youth Session takes place in the Federal Parliament every fall. Archivbild: Keystone

In November, young people debate their future in the Federal Parliament - but the end of life is also a topic at the Youth Session 2025. The presence of Exit and Dignitas as sponsors divides political Bern.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you From November 6 to 9, the Federal Youth Session will take place in the Federal Parliament with 200 young people working on their own political demands.

The list of sponsors includes names you wouldn't expect to see there: Dignitas and Exit, both euthanasia organizations.

Politicians have a mixed reaction to the presence of the associations in the Federal Palace.

The organizers emphasize the relevance and maturity of young people in dealing with sensitive issues such as assisted suicide. Show more

Once a year, the Federal Palace belongs exclusively to young people: From November 6 to 9, 200 young people from all over Switzerland come together in Bern for the Federal Youth Session and slip into the role of members of the National Council and Council of States to discuss their concerns and formulate political demands.

The political event is organized by young volunteers from the Swiss Association of Youth Associations (SAJV). They can count on the support of numerous sponsors, including several federal authorities such as the Federal Office for Cybersecurity and the State Secretariat for Migration.

Among the main sponsors listed on the website are two associations that are otherwise rarely associated with young people: the two euthanasia organizations Exit and Dignitas.

Young people choose their own topics

However, a glance at this year's list of topics is revealing: In addition to political evergreens such as equal opportunities, the free movement of persons and neutrality, debates on assisted suicide are also on the agenda.

"For decades, Exit has been campaigning for personal responsibility in the last phase of life," the association advertises on its own website - a topic that is supposedly not high on the list of priorities for young people.

Aina Waeber, Head of Communications at the SNYC, explains: "The selection of topics for the youth session is made by young people themselves." Accordingly, it seems that young people also want to take a closer look at the topic due to the increased media coverage.

"Misused for the presentation of euthanasia organizations"

The sponsorship activities have provoked mixed reactions in the Federal Parliament. "I consistently reject this," says Christian Lohr, a member of the National Council from Thurgau. "I don't think the youth session should be misused for the presentation of euthanasia organizations."

Lohr is particularly critical of ethical concerns: "Young people in particular should be shown perspectives for life and supported in shaping their wishes and ideas."

Vroni Thalmann-Bieri, SVP National Councillor from Lucerne, takes a different view. She considers the sponsorship of Dignitas and Exit to be justifiable - and even sensible: "I think it's realistic. It can also provide material for discussion - after all, that's the whole point of the youth session."

The presence of Exit and Dignitas is therefore unproblematic: "I don't see any potential for conflict here, but rather a good lesson for life. Death is part of life from birth."

No shying away from difficult ethical questions

The SNYC defends the choice of partners: "The purpose of the youth session is to support the participation of young people," says Aina Waeber. This would also include topics that involve difficult ethical issues. "We know from many years of experience that young people are perfectly capable of conducting such discussions in a professional and analytical manner, usually less polemically than parliament and without any hidden self-interest."

The social debate surrounding assisted suicide is caught between individual freedom and collective responsibility. What the young people think about this will become clear in November.

