Haldengut Old machines are being given a new lease of life on the Haldengut site in Winterthur. For example, this bottling machine ... Image: blue News ... or the "Silo Sepp" lifting crane. Image: blue News The team of volunteers is being professionally supervised and guided by the two restorers Alexandra Lefebvre and Elodie Granget. Image: Museum Schaffen Among other things, they have to contend with woodworms, which leave unmistakable traces. Image: blue News To ensure safety, the machines are quarantined to remove harmful substances such as asbestos. Image: blue News Historian Nadia Pettannice demonstrates how "Rosy" used to be used to fill party cans. Image: blue News Will these rubber boot predecessors be back in fashion at some point? Image: blue News The star of the exhibition: the yeast pear "Yeastina". Image: blue News Even an ice shredding machine was once in use. Image: blue News When filling bottles, the pressure had to be monitored closely at all times. Image: blue News Haldengut employees inventoried and documented the historical collection around 2009. This preparatory work forms the data basis for the object cleaning. Image: Museum Schaffen Haldengut was already producing non-alcoholic beers in the early 1930s. Image: blue News However, the first non-alcoholic beer in Switzerland was "Perplex" from 1908, which also left consumers perplexed: it disappeared from the market after five years. Image: blue News The three "Tres Matadores" bunging devices from the Haldengut brewery were legendary. Their job was to drain CO2 . Their services were so impressive that they were even given their own beer. Image: blue News Before the first trucks arrived on the factory premises, horses were responsible for the heavy work. The appropriate tools were needed to comb them. Image: blue News

They have been hidden underground for decades - now they are returning to the light: forgotten machines and stories from the Haldengut brewery are currently coming back to life in Winterthur.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the Haldengut site in Winterthur, historic brewery machines have been salvaged and cleaned for the "ObjektWerkStadt" exhibition to make the local industrial culture visible.

In addition to the technology, the exhibition also sheds light on the complex restoration and risk analysis of the objects, some of which are contaminated.

The interactive web app "Wintidings" gives the exhibits their own personalities and tells their story. Show more

Their work has long been done. They have been collecting dust for decades. This week, old and long-discarded machines were taken out of the brewery underground on the Haldengut site in Winterthur. The reason: the "ObjektWerkStadt" exhibition at Museum Schaffen.

In a large-scale cleaning operation, around a dozen massive machines and devices as well as hundreds of original objects from the old Haldengut brewery have been cleaned. "We want to celebrate industrial culture and discuss the importance of company archives for urban identity with the public," says Nadia Pettannice, historian and guest curator of "ObjektWerkStadt".

The exhibits include a lifting crane, an ice shredding machine and a party can filler. An important piece of Swiss brewery history is made accessible to the public.

The fight against pollutants

In addition to the machines, the exhibition also focuses on the often hidden work on cultural assets: hazardous substance analyses, restorations, research. The 17 volunteers can count on the help of two restorers. "At first I thought we were mainly dealing with mold. Then it turned out that the dangers range from woodworm to heavy metals and asbestos," explains Pettannice.

The history of the Haldengut brewery dates back to 1843 and it was taken over by Heineken in 1994. "As representatives of the Haldengut brand, it is particularly important to us to pay tribute to over 180 years of brewing tradition in Winterthur," says Raphael Wermuth, Corporate Affairs Manager Heineken Switzerland.

"Are you all drunk?"

Nadia Pattannice delved deep into the company's history - and stumbled across many an amusing anecdote.

For example, the brewery once canceled its insurance because there were so many accidents. "Are you all drunk?" the insurance company asked. Company patron Fritz Schoellhorn replied in the negative. The reality was different: The house drink - 6 liters of beer a day - used to be part of the wage. "And the bottles usually didn't find their way home," says Pettannice.

Later, Haldengut was the first brewery to offer workers more money instead of the house drink. Pettannice: "Almost everyone opted for more pay. The beer was simply stolen."

Properties vie for swipe

"ObjektWerkStadt" opens at Museum Schaffen on September 14, 2025. Only three of the machines will be allowed to move into the large follow-up exhibition "Memory Tank Haldengut", which will take place from April 2026 until spring 2027.

The machines will also be vying for the public's favor in a newfangled way: using object Tinder. The free web app "Wintidings" was developed in collaboration with the Berlin start-up Homo Ludens GmbH and is being used for the first time in Switzerland.

"What's only in storage is dead"

Each object is given its own profile, personality and life story. For example, "Brunhild", the brewery's iron ice tongs, talks about her work harvesting ice in Lake Klöntaler and the Walcheweiher ponds for cooling beer - and charmingly mocks the modern refrigerators that once made her unemployed.

"'Wintidings' gives us the opportunity to make the objects talk," says Pettannice. In this way, history can be experienced interactively. "If something is just in storage, it's a dead object," says Pettannice. Not so in Winterthur, where machines thought to be dead are given a new lease of life.

