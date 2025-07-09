Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (center) together with his Head of Communications Franziska Ingold (left) on the Moléson in the canton of Fribourg. blue News

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti hosted a summer talk on the Moléson and spoke about climate targets and a possible new nuclear power plant. The tone was relaxed, the topics serious. These points stood out.

Dominik Müller

School trip

The aim of the trip: Journalists should ask the Federal Councillor as many questions as possible - this began on the cable car. blue News

All that was missing were the sweet treats, the obligatory apple and a choleric teacher - and you would have thought you were back in 4th grade.

Nevertheless, the situation on Tuesday at 8.45 a.m. in front of the Bundeshaus Ost is very reminiscent of a school trip: around 30 journalists arrive on time, load their equipment and take their seats in the car. However, it is not the class teacher who has invited them, but SVP Federal Councillor Albert Rösti to a summer meeting with media representatives. The destination of the excursion: Fribourg's local mountain, Moléson.

The right footwear

Rösti hike Despite government instructions to bring safe footwear, some sneakers were on display. Image: blue News Some media representatives also opted for the leather version. At least the hiking group was spared any accidents. Image: blue News

A child on a school trip remembers: "Hiking shoes" were always written on the invitation slip. The DETEC head's communications team is also aware of the importance of adequate equipment and informs the group of journalists in advance that there is a natural path to the summit.

With moderate success: since a critical journalist from the Federal Parliament first forms his own picture of the situation and does not take every piece of government information at face value (let alone have time for a reconnaissance), around half of the writing guild turns up in trainers or leather shoes.

At least Federal Councillor Rösti leads by example, donning hiking boots, a winter jacket and a red cap with a Swiss cross and the words "Switzerland".

Federal Councillor sets the pace

Albert Rösti gave over a dozen interviews in less than an hour. blue News

In every school class there was that one child who always wanted to run with the teacher. The situation is even more conspicuous on a Federal Council excursion: all the hikers try to exchange a few words with the magistrate and obtain usable footage of him.

And so a large part of the crowd adapts to the pace of the Federal Council, especially as the path to the summit from the Moléson mountain station is only short (around 650 meters) and the time available is correspondingly limited. However, such formal and informal discussions are precisely the purpose of the exercise. Meanwhile, Albert Rösti proves his stamina and is eager to answer questions.

Let there be light

The fog quickly lifted - before that, the media minister was worried about the headlines. blue News

"I hope I can show you the beautiful view," says Rösti through the car microphone as he arrives. At the summit, what the weather forecast had feared was confirmed: dense fog, temperatures of around 6 degrees and an icy wind - and this in July. "Now, of course, we risk certain headlines," jokes Rösti.

However, he does not want this to be taken as a symbol for the prospects in his department: "The geopolitical outlook is a little gloomy. But things are anything but gloomy in Switzerland. Not even in DETEC. And tomorrow the sun will shine here again." Rösti's typical optimism immediately bears fruit: the fog clears by midday.

Is there a new nuclear power plant?

Before his vacation, Rösti reported to the public on the dossiers he has open or would like to open. blue News

Climate policy from 2031, public transport and road infrastructure, power supply - there is no shortage of construction sites in Rösti's department. In the mountain restaurant, he talks about current topics from DETEC and looks ahead to the second half of 2025.

For example, he is concerned about decarbonization as quickly as possible. In terms of road expansion, projects from the recently rejected freeway bill are also to be re-examined - in particular tunnel construction. And when it comes to security of supply, too many projects relating to renewable energies are being blocked, meaning that the construction of a new nuclear power plant could one day become a necessary scenario.

The Federal Council is currently working on a counter-proposal to the "Stop the blackout" initiative, which aims to lift the ban on new nuclear power plant construction.

Uncool sound system

Before lunch, the mountain restaurant played "Heidi" - although Heidiland is almost 300 kilometers away. blue News

It's not every day that a Federal Councillor comes to visit. This also poses important questions for those in charge of the Le Sommet mountain restaurant: What's on the plate? Which wine? And above all, what music should be played? Whoever ultimately took responsibility for this and made this decision showed little courage to take risks. Folk music classics such as "Heidi" or "Daneli vom Trueb" play in the background. At least in terms of the songs played, the Federal Council excursion is likely to differ from an actual school trip.

