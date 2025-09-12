The Lucerne police are looking for a van driver. Symbolbild: Luzerner Polizei

A traffic accident occurred in the Lucerne district of Littau on Monday evening. A van ran over a dog. The seriously injured animal then bit the girl.

Dominik Müller

A girl with a dog was crossing Cheerstrasse at the pedestrian crossing next to the junction with Grubenstrasse in the Lucerne district of Littau on Monday. A light-colored van turned from Grubenstrasse into Cheerstrasse without stopping at the pedestrian crossing, as the Lucerne police reported in a press release.

The girl was able to swerve out of the way in time. However, the dog was run over by the van. When the girl then tried to look after the injured dog, it bit the girl and also injured her.

The child was taken for medical treatment by relatives. The dog had to be euthanized due to its serious injuries. The van drove on without stopping.

The Lucerne police are looking for the driver of the light-colored van, who drove on in the direction of Littauerboden, or witnesses who can provide information about the vehicle or the course of the accident.