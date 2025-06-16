The police finally managed to stop the group of motorcycles in Hinterrhein. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Sunday afternoon, a group of motorcycles overtook a car in a tunnel on the A13 despite the safety line. They later resisted a police check.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cantonal police have charged 16 motorcyclists with road traffic offenses and failure to comply with police orders.

They had previously torn off a car driver's side mirror and resisted a police check. Show more

The group of 16 motorcycles coming from the south overtook a car on the A13 highway in the Landrüfe / Brusei tunnel group in the municipality of Mesocco GR before 2 pm. One of the motorcyclists knocked off the car's left wing mirror, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

The police became aware of the incident and a police patrol stopped the group in San Bernardino. During a brief conversation, the Swiss group defied police instructions and drove off in the direction of the San Bernardino Pass. After crossing the pass, the police stopped the group in Hinterrhein.

Thumbs up for the stop

Traffic was initially held up at the place where the motorcycle group was stopped. Once the situation had been clarified, all other road users were diverted northwards along the cantonal road.

According to the press release, many of the northbound road users thanked the emergency services for stopping the group by cheering, clapping and waving. This was certainly an unmistakable sign that the motorcycle group had already attracted attention with their behavior.

The Graubünden cantonal police have started an investigation. All motorcyclists will be charged with road traffic offenses and failure to comply with police orders.