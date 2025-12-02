In certain regions, people pay significantly more for medicines. Bildmontage // Keystone

The new Helsana Medicines Report shows clear differences between the cantons: While some regions spend over CHF 1,100 per person on medicines, others remain well below the CHF 900 mark.

Sven Ziegler

Never before have the Swiss spent as much on medicines as in 2024, according to the new Helsana Medicines Report, which is based on basic insurance billing data.

It shows that costs vary greatly depending on the region. The analysis once again puts Ticino at the top: no other canton has higher expenditure per person. Basel-Landschaft and Graubünden also clearly exceed the CHF 1100 per capita mark.

These cantons combine several factors that drive up drug consumption: an older population structure, a high density of specialized medical services and a tradition of care geared towards more frequent treatments and prescriptions.

Cantons such as Geneva, Basel-Stadt and Neuchâtel are also above the national average of CHF 1019 per person. In these cantons, the reality of urban care is reflected - with a dense supply of specialists and hospitals that tend to provide more and more complex treatments.

On the other hand, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Uri show that things can be done differently. They are clearly below 900 francs per capita. Both cantons have a traditionally cautious prescription practice and a population with a different age structure.

Lower costs in rural regions

The Helsana authors speak here of cultural factors that influence the use of medication: In eastern and central Switzerland, the use of medicines has been noticeably more restrained for years.

In rural regions with less specialized care, on the other hand, treatment is less frequent and waiting is more common. These differences are not only reflected in the costs, but also in the number of withdrawals per person: in cantons such as Basel-Stadt, Ticino and Geneva, it is well above the national average of 15.3 withdrawals. In Obwalden, Zug and Appenzell Innerrhoden, the figures are significantly lower.

Despite regional differences, total expenditure continues to rise: basic insurance spent CHF 9.4 billion on medication in 2024 - 3.6 percent more than in the previous year. According to Helsana, growth is being driven by both demographic trends and the increasing use of high-priced therapies.