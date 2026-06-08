The zip code plays a part in determining school success: new figures from the Federal Statistical Office show that apprenticeship and Matura completion rates in large cities are often below the national average - and there are even big differences between neighborhoods.

Tell me what neighborhood you grew up in and I'll tell you what degree you'll get. (archive image)

No time? blue News summarizes for you Across Switzerland, 91.7 percent of young people up to the age of 25 complete upper secondary education. In large cities, the rates are usually lower, especially in Geneva, Lausanne and Basel.

Within the cities, the differences between neighborhoods are large. In Zurich, the graduation rate ranges from 80 percent in the Langstrasse district to 96 percent in Fluntern.

There are also strong regional and social differences when it comes to high school graduation rates. While some municipalities and districts achieve rates of around 60 to 68 percent, others are below 20 or 30 percent.

Nationwide, more than nine in ten young people (91.7%) achieve an upper secondary level qualification by the age of 25, i.e. a vocational apprenticeship or a baccalaureate, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. In large urban municipalities, however, the figures were often lower during the survey period: in Zurich and Lugano, the rate was 88%, in Bern 90%, in Basel 86%, in Lausanne 84% and in Geneva 82%.

The FSO attributes the lower rates in urban municipalities to complex social structures, a higher proportion of foreign-language pupils and more low-income households.

However, there are clear differences not only between urban and rural areas, but also within cities. In Zurich's Langstrasse district, the graduation rate was 80 percent, whereas in Fluntern it was 96 percent. There are similar patterns in other cities: In Basel, the range was from 80 percent in the Matthäusquartier to 92 percent in Bachletten. In Lucerne, Reussbühl achieved 88%, while Halde and Wesemlin reached 94%.

A-levels also show a wide gap

There are also large geographical differences when it comes to school-leaving qualifications. The Swiss average is 41.9 percent. In Latin Switzerland, the rates for grammar school, vocational and technical baccalaureates often reached around 50 percent. In German-speaking Switzerland, the proportion was generally lower, but varied more widely within the cantons.

In the cantons of Bern, Zurich, Lucerne and St. Gallen, for example, individual municipalities had baccalaureate rates of around 60 percent, while others in the same canton had rates of less than 20 percent.

The differences are also considerable at district level. In the city of Bern, 68% of young people in the Länggasse, Muesmatt, Stadtbach and Neufeld districts obtained a baccalaureate. In neighboring Bethlehem, the figure was only 24 percent. In St. Gallen, the proportion in the Lachen district was 28%, compared to 64% in Rosenberg and Rotmonten.

The FSO analysis is based on data from young people who turned 15 between 2010 and 2014.