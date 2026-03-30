Just in time for the start of the week, a band of snow is moving across large parts of Switzerland. MeteoSwiss has issued a level 2 warning for numerous regions between eastern Switzerland and the canton of Bern.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you MeteoSwiss has issued a level 2 snow and black ice warning for a broad band from eastern Switzerland to the canton of Bern until midday on Tuesday.

Above 1000 meters, up to 80 centimeters of fresh snow may fall, and lower altitudes from 500 meters are also affected.

The weather will remain unsettled on Tuesday, with further precipitation, sleet and possible thunderstorms in the mountains. Show more

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Winter isn't done with Switzerland yet. At the start of the new week, MeteoSwiss has issued a snow and black ice warning for a large number of regions - valid until 12 noon on Tuesday. A broad band is affected, stretching from eastern Switzerland to the canton of Bern.

The snow line is low on Monday morning: between 500 and 600 meters above sea level. This means that even many valleys and medium-sized towns will not be spared. Anyone traveling by car must expect icy conditions - caution is mandatory.

Where it is snowing particularly heavily

On the warning map of the Federal Office of Meteorology, a yellow band runs right through the affected areas. These include regions such as Appenzell, Werdenberg, Chur, Davos, Glarus, Einsiedeln, Meiringen, Grindelwald and Adelboden-Kandersteg - to name but a few.

Higher-lying areas are likely to be particularly hard hit. Above 700 meters, meteorologists are expecting 15 to 30 centimetres of fresh snow, and above 1000 meters, up to 80 centimetres in extreme cases.

A lot more fresh snow is expected along the Alps. Meteoschweiz

According to MeteoSwiss, the northern slopes of the Alps and northern and central Grisons are particularly affected by intense and prolonged precipitation. The Bergfex weather service expects particularly heavy snowfall around Disentis/Mustér and in Engelberg.

Meteo-News expert Quirin Beck had already announced to Blick on Sunday that the start of the week would be wet and white.

Tuesday still uncomfortable

The last word has not yet been spoken when the warning subsides at midday on Tuesday. MeteoSwiss is also expecting heavy precipitation on the northern slopes of the Alps and in parts of Graubünden in the second half of the week.

Sleet showers and isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening. In the high Alps, it is also likely to become stormy.