The White House has published the decree in which the new tariffs are decided. It also specifies how circumvention attempts will be penalized.

The US government under President Donald Trump published an updated list of tariffs on Friday - with drastic consequences for Switzerland: goods from the Swiss Confederation are to be subject to an additional import duty of 39% in future.

Only three countries - including Laos, Myanmar and Syria - will be sanctioned with an even higher tariff. Here is the complete list:

US tariffs from August 7: Tariffs and country list 10 percent: Falkland Islands, United Kingdom - for countries not mentioned in the decree, the basic tariff of currently 10 percent also applies. This also includes countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Australia.

15. percent: Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, European Union, Fiji, Ghana, Guyana, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Korea, South, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary, Cyprus

18 percent: Nicaragua

19 percent: Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand

20 percent: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam

25 percent: Brunei, India, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tunisia

30 percent: Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, South Africa

35 percent: Iraq, Serbia

39 percent: Switzerland

40 percent: Laos, Myanmar

41 percent: Syria

50 percent: Brazil Show more

The measure is part of Trump's "Executive Order 14257", with which the US wants to combat trade imbalances. Switzerland is included on the so-called Annex I list as a country that does not cooperate "sufficiently" with the United States - either in economic or security policy terms.

The new tariffs come into force seven days after publication of the decree. Exceptions only apply to goods that are already in transit by sea at this time. The regulation is primarily intended to correct what the USA considers to be "unfair trade practices".

The decree also pays particular attention to the circumvention of customs duties via third countries. Proven transshipment practices could result in punitive tariffs of up to 40 percent and other sanctions.

Correction note: An initial version stated that the customs tariff for Brazil was 10 percent. The figure has been corrected.

