These two fluffy animals are now in a veterinary clinic. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Two dwarf rabbits were abandoned in a box in Hirschthal AG. The police are looking for people who can provide information about this incident.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday at 8.30 p.m., passers-by noticed a cardboard box near the Hochwacht barbecue site in the forest in Hirschthal AG. Two dwarf rabbits were hopping around freely next to it. The cardboard box also contained some food, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

The two rabbits were caught by a patrol from the Aarau municipal police and taken to a veterinary clinic. The situation on site suggests that the animals were abandoned there by an unknown person.

The police are looking for anyone who can provide information on the origin of the two rabbits or any clues as to their possible owners.