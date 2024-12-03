Army or agriculture? Billion-dollar poker game underway Who collects, who loses? National Council wrestles over budget
3.12.2024 - 08:33
From today, Tuesday, the National Council will be negotiating the federal government's 2025 budget. blue News brings you the debate live.
10.32 a.m.
Now the detailed debate begins
Detailed discussions on the budget are currently underway in the Swiss parliament. The focus is on the Confederation's own expenditure, including personnel costs and operating expenses. The parties are pursuing different strategies: While the SVP is focusing on drastic cuts, the SP and the Greens want to invest more.
The SVP has tabled numerous minority motions that primarily call for savings in the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Federal Statistical Office. The party's aim is to significantly reduce federal expenditure in various areas.
The SP rejects all proposals for cuts and advocates higher spending in selected areas. The Greens criticize the SVP's cuts as an "all-round attack".
10.11 a.m.
Keller-Sutter puts the brakes on Amherd
At the start of the budget debate in the National Council on Tuesday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter warned against a faster increase in the army. "As long as we don't really know how we will finance this, it will be difficult."
If parliament wants to increase spending on the army to one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) as early as 2030 and not in 2035, there will no longer be any room for maneuver in terms of financial policy, said Keller-Sutter. "Then they may also have to discuss additional revenue."
In addition to the army, expenditure for the 13th AHV pension and probably for the EU research program Horizon Europe and the EU Cohesion Fund would also increase in the coming years. In addition, there would be ongoing reform projects to abolish the imputed rental value and introduce individual taxation. All of this would have to be financed.
Keller-Sutter spoke of the "painful cuts" that the National Council Commission had requested in the course of the army increase. In particular, the proposed savings in international cooperation (IC) were "problematic". It is likely that projects will have to be canceled. This could lead to reputational damage for Switzerland.
9.27 a.m.
Greens criticize "aimless armament"
For the Green parliamentary group, the federal budget drawn up by the responsible National Council committee is "unacceptable". The army is being rearmed without a plan.
"There are two sacred cows in this chamber: the debt brake and the army," said Felix Wettstein (Greens/SO) on Tuesday during the general debate on the 2025 budget. In key points, the Finance Committee's proposals went "in exactly the wrong direction".
Wettstein described the fact that expenditure on armaments is to be increased by 35% within one year as wrong. "We don't even know what the money is to be spent on." He appealed to the National Council to return to the "path of virtue".
9.12 a.m.
GLP: "Proposals not balanced"
In the view of the GLP parliamentary group, the Finance Committee's proposals for the 2025 budget are not balanced and does not want to approve the budget as drafted by the committee. The GLP is calling for cuts to humanitarian aid to be avoided.
The efforts to achieve a balanced budget and more financial policy leeway are to be welcomed, said parliamentary group leader Corina Gredig (ZH) on Tuesday. However, Switzerland is a symbol of stability, multilateral cooperation and humanitarian responsibility. "This is part of Switzerland's self-image."
"Humanitarian responsibility is not a burden, but a long-term investment," said Gredig. Those who neglect peacebuilding and international stability risk conflict. If the Commission majority's concept were to pass, the GLP would not be able to agree. "We don't want to gamble away the humanitarian legacy."
For Gredig, it is wrong to increase the army by half a billion and at the same time jeopardize the humanitarian tradition. She also described it as wrong to increase funding for agriculture, while all other areas would have to accept cutbacks.
8.58 a.m.
Center group wants a budget that complies with the debt brake
The Center Group wants to adhere to the requirements of the debt brake when budgeting and adhere to previous parliamentary decisions when discussing the 2025 budget. "In doing so, we are assuming fiscal responsibility and making reliable policy," said spokesperson Pius Kaufmann (LU).
The majority of his parliamentary group want to follow the Finance Committee's proposals, Kaufmann said on Tuesday in the National Council's budget debate. He called for the growth in federal spending to be limited. This was the only way to achieve structural surpluses again and regain room for maneuver.
"This requires discipline: new expenditure must be consistently counter-financed," said Kaufmann. If the federal government has to take on new tasks from the cantons, the distribution key for direct federal tax must be adjusted. In the case of new tasks, it must be examined which other tasks could be reduced or have already been eliminated.
8.50 a.m.
SVP wants more security for Switzerland
More security for Switzerland, defending the tried-and-tested debt brake, no tax increases: These are the three guiding principles of the SVP parliamentary group in the debate on the federal budget for the coming year.
Parliament must finally open its eyes and set the right priorities, said SVP parliamentary group spokesperson Lars Guggisberg (BE) on Tuesday during the general debate on the 2025 budget. "We must come to our senses and take responsibility."
According to Guggisberg, finances have gotten out of hand in recent decades. Federal expenditure had almost tripled. At the same time, economic output has only doubled.
"The fact that the state is growing faster than the economy is not a good development." Parliament had set its priorities naively, was short-sighted and naive, and the SVP was not interested in saving money, said Guggisberg. "It's about less spending growth."
Spending on social welfare and development aid in particular must be curbed. "We are currently sending billions of taxpayers' money abroad."
Instead, the SVP advocates strengthening the army's defense capabilities, food and agriculture. In addition, the "proven debt brake" must be retained. "Today's debts are tomorrow's taxes," said Guggisberg.
8.29 a.m.
SP threatens to reject budget
The SP rejects massively higher army spending and is threatening to reject the budget. "Should a majority significantly increase army spending at the expense of international cooperation (IC) and federal personnel, the SP will reject the budget," it said in a press release. "Not only would the right-wing parties once again show that their financial policy is short-sighted and their security policy haphazard, they would also show that they specifically want to prevent investments in equality, climate protection and social security."
8.00 a.m.
Welcome to the budget debate
From today, Tuesday, the National Council will be debating the federal government's 2025 budget. In times of tight finances and due to the requirements of the debt brake, tough debates are to be expected.
blue News provides you with the most important news in the ticker
From today, Tuesday, the National Council will be debating the federal government's 2025 budget. In times of tight finances and due to the requirements of the debt brake, tough debates are to be expected. Among other things, the Council must decide how it wants to compensate for the desired increase in military spending.
The finance committees of both chambers want to provide the army with CHF 530 million more next year than the Federal Council. The Finance Committee of the National Council (FK-N) wants to increase military spending to one percent of gross domestic product by 2030, the Federal Council by 2035 and the Council of States by 2032.
More for the army and agriculture
In addition to the army, the National Council Committee also wants to provide more funding for agriculture. However, it wants to spend less on foreign aid - where it wants to cut a total of CHF 250 million in addition to the Federal Council's proposals - as well as on asylum seekers and federal personnel.
Specifically, the FK-N is proposing an increase of CHF 46 million in agricultural funding, mainly for direct payments to farms. In addition, there are requests for an increase of CHF 17.5 million for forestry. It also wants to spend more than the Federal Council on regional policy, education, regional passenger transport and daycare funding.
Finally, the FK-N proposed by 13 votes to 12 that the planned credit freeze of around CHF 30 million for the subsidization of SBB's night train service be waived.
Room for maneuver is narrow
With the Commission's proposals, the structural balance - the financial leeway provided by the debt brake - in the budget is a good CHF 12 million. In the Federal Council's version, the figure is CHF 86 million.
However, there are minority motions for increases or additional cuts to numerous budget items. The National Council has reserved Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning and Thursday for the budget. Next Monday it will be the turn of the Council of States.
The budget prepared by the Federal Council is only compliant with the debt brake thanks to billions in relief measures, higher estimated revenue and the extraordinary recognition of status S expenditure. The total federal budget amounts to around CHF 85 billion.
