Following Fedpol's decision to remove skin color from the Ripol search system, Justice Minister Beat Jans is in the crossfire today. Several SVP National Councillors are demanding answers.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fedpol has decided to remove skin color from the Ripol search system - officially because the characteristic is imprecise, triggered by a complaint from a Swiss representation abroad.

Several SVP National Councillors do not want to accept this and bombarded Federal Councillor Beat Jans with almost identical questions during question time.

In addition, the SVP is calling in motions for skin color and other visible characteristics to be allowed again in offender profiles. Show more

The Fedpol's announcement to remove the characteristic "skin color" from the Ripol search system is causing a political stir. Several National Councillors from the SVP want to pepper Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP) with questions during question time today. They want to know why the police are no longer allowed to record skin color - and who triggered the decision.

Question Time takes place on two Monday afternoons during the weeks when the National Council is in session. National Councillors can submit topical questions until the week before, which the Federal Council must answer in the chamber or in writing.

Fedpol withholds details at the request of blue News

Several SVP representatives have submitted almost identical questions on the subject of Ripol, including Mauro Tuena (Zurich), Andreas Glarner (Aargau), Nadja Umbricht Pieren (Bern), Rémy Wyssmann (Solothurn) and David Zuberbühler (Appenzell-Ausserrhoden).

In essence, it's always about the same thing: who submitted the "complaint" that led to the Fedpol's decision?

blue News has already posed this question to Fedpol and requested access to the basis for the decision based on the Public Access Act. According to the portal's research, the tip-off came from a Swiss representation abroad. The authorities there were particularly sensitive to skin color categories. However, Fedpol will not disclose who exactly provided the impetus, even when asked.

What is clear is that the federal authority has long doubted the usefulness of the category. Skin color was said to be imprecise and not very meaningful. Therefore, the characteristic was removed. Until then, suspects in the Ripol system could be described using terms such as "white", "black", "yellow" or "brown".

Criticism from the cantons

For the SVP, this is a scandal. It speaks of "false political correctness" and a weakening of the police. National Councillor Mike Egger (St. Gallen) is therefore calling on the Federal Council to include skin color again. A second proposal from the SVP parliamentary group generally demands that offender profiles be allowed to include "all visible characteristics" - from physique to skin color.

However, criticism has also come from outside the SVP. Bern's Director of Security Philippe Müller (FDP) accuses the federal government of breaking the law. The reason: the Ripol ordinance expressly provides for "skin color" as a signal - only the Federal Council, not Fedpol, is allowed to change this.

In turn, Zurich councillor Mario Fehr (non-party) warned that this would make searches unnecessarily difficult: "If this sets a precedent, at some point the police will only be allowed to say: 'Someone somewhere has done something. And we're looking for that someone now'."