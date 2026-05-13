The man has been missing since May 4. Polizei Luzern

61-year-old Pius Elmiger from Rain LU has been missing since May 4. The Lucerne police are asking the public for information.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been missing in Rain LU since May 4.

The man in question is 61-year-old Pius Elmiger.

The police are asking the public for help. Show more

A man has been missing in Rain LU since the beginning of May. As the Lucerne police announced on Wednesday, there has been no trace of 61-year-old Pius Elmiger since Monday, May 4, 2026. He was last seen at his home in the late evening.

The missing man is 191 centimetres tall, slim and wears short brown-grey mottled hair and glasses. He was probably last seen wearing blue jeans and light-colored sneakers. No further details about his clothing are available.

The police are asking the public for help. Information on the whereabouts of Pius Elmiger can be obtained from the Lucerne police on 041 248 81 17. A photo of the missing man has been published.