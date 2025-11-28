Many people in Switzerland live their wealth discreetly. The "Bilanz" list of the 300 richest puts them in the spotlight once a year. KEYSTONE

What secrets are hidden in the list of the 300 richest people in Switzerland? Which family has the biggest fortune, who is the youngest, and how rich is Roger Federer?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The annual "Bilanz" list of the 300 richest people in Switzerland contains one or two interesting details.

The richest woman is in 14th place and her name is Charlene Carvalho-Heineken.

Roger Federer is also one of the richest 300 in Switzerland. However, he is a little further down than he was in the tennis hierarchy. Show more

The richest person, the biggest climbers and decliners, the total wealth - the most important questions about the list of the 300 richest people in Switzerland have been answered. blue News has taken a closer look at the ranking.

The richest woman

Many fortunes belong to a family and not to an individual - this is also reflected in the "Bilanz" list. The first woman to appear with a picture is Vicky Safra, wife of the late founder of Privatbank Safra, now Safra Sarasin. The family fortune of CHF 24.5 billion puts the Safras in 5th place in the "Bilanz" ranking.

The first woman to be listed as an individual is Charlene Carvalho-Heineken with assets of CHF 12.5 billion. As is easy to see, she is co-owner of one of the largest brewery chains in the world. Her grandfather is the founder of the Amsterdam beer group.

She is the woman who appears highest on the list of the richest individuals: Charlene Carvalho-Heineken. Bild: KEYSTONE

The richest family

The Basel-based chemical dynasty Hoffmann, Oeri and Duschmalé, majority owner of the Roche Group, is in second place in the ranking. They own just under 65 percent of Roche shares, and "Bilanz" estimates their assets at 30.5 billion Swiss francs.

There are six families in the top 10 of the ranking: the Aponte family (shipping company MSC), Safra (see above), Bertarelli (biotech and investment, formerly Serono), Jorge Lemann (investments in beer, gastronomy, etc.) and Schindler Bonnard (elevator systems).

Grossaktionärin Maja Oeri leitet den Generationenwechsel ein https://t.co/OCtolhGxYi — BILANZ (@BILANZ) October 30, 2025

The youngest richest person

Who is the youngest among the rich? Another complicated case: within extremely wealthy families, there are certainly various young men and women with access to billions in assets. However, it is not possible to determine how this is regulated in the individual families.

This is why we are talking here about the youngest person, who is listed as an individual. Even if they have also acquired their wealth through inheritance. The youngest of the rich is Naguib Samih Sawiris, the 34-year-old son of tourism magnate Samih Sawiris. In his twenties, he was involved in several US tech start-ups, and since 2022 he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orascom Development Holding, which owns the resort in Andermatt that made the Sawiris family famous in Switzerland.

Auch eine Sicht, PR Artikel: Der Andermatt-Investor übergibt an den Nachwuchs: Sohn Naguib Sawiris sorgt für eine Neuausrichtung des Familienimperiums Andermatt Swiss Alps. https://t.co/JEin9rNug5 — ursmerkli (@urswernermerkli) February 1, 2025

One particularly young man should be highlighted here: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the 27-year-old son of the French industrialist dynasty of his surname. Louis-Dreyfus has been Chairman of AFC Sunderland, the football club that is causing a sensation in the Premier League with Granit Xhaka, since 2021. Initially a minority shareholder, he is now the majority owner of the traditional club.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is the president and majority owner of Sunderland AFC - he is also the son of a billionaire dynasty. Bild: IMAGO/Sportsphoto

This is how rich Switzerland's richest person is in a global comparison

Forbes has compiled a ranking of the richest people in the world. Gérard Wertheimer, who tops the ranking in Switzerland, is in 46th place worldwide. His fortune comes from the luxury group Chanel, of which he is the heir.

As a reminder: the richest man in the world is Elon Musk. His current fortune of 480.5 billion dollars is more than 14 times that of Wertheimer, who lives in Geneva.

Gérard Wertheimer is the richest person living in Switzerland - in Geneva - and his fortune puts him in 46th place worldwide. Bild: imago/PanoramiC

The canton with the most wealthy people

No, the canton where most of the richest people live is not one of Switzerland's classic tax havens. Most particularly wealthy people live in the canton of Zurich. Switzerland's most populous canton has 57 entries - here too often families. Geneva follows in second place with 33 of the 300 richest individuals or families. In third place is one of the cantons that many would have expected to be at the top: Zug still comes in with 37 residents* and families who are among the wealthiest in Switzerland.

The canton of Zurich is home to the most super-rich people in Switzerland. Some of them probably reside on the Gold Coast. KEYSTONE

And where does Roger Federer rank?

The retired tennis god only recently joined the league of billionaires - not least thanks to his stake in the shoe brand On. Bilanz" has calculated a fortune of 1.3 billion Swiss francs for the Basel native, who currently has his official residence in Graubünden. This makes the former number 1 in the tennis world rankings the 138th richest person in Switzerland. However, he belongs to the minority who have earned their wealth entirely through their own efforts - in contrast to the 75% who have at least inherited the financial foundation.