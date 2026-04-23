Edelweiss has adjusted its flight schedule due to the high kerosene prices. Keystone

Flight prices are rising, connections are disappearing. The background to this is the tight supply of kerosene, which could become even more acute. Travelers should therefore know exactly what rights they have.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The kerosene shortage as a result of the Iran war could lead to flight cancellations in just a few weeks.

Airlines are reacting with higher fares and canceled connections.

Passengers have different rights, depending on the time and reason for the cancellation - blue News provides an overview. Show more

The warning from Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IAE), is clear: there may be enough kerosene in Europe for another six weeks. The fuel shortage could soon lead to flight cancellations. Birol said this recently in an interview with the AP news agency.

Supplies of aviation fuel are dwindling due to the double blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the USA. It was also recently made public that Switzerland's aviation petrol reserves are currently below the current regulations. The range is 72 days instead of the prescribed 90.

Edelweiss has already reacted and is making adjustments to its North American connections in the summer flight schedule. "Flights to Denver and Seattle will be removed from the program with immediate effect," the airline announced in mid-April. Frequencies on the route to Las Vegas will also be reduced in early summer and fall.

In response to the high kerosene prices, Lufthansa has also decided to ground the 27 older Canadair CRJ jets of its subsidiary airline Cityline with immediate effect. The subsidiary is to be closed down completely.

This raises key questions for travelers: What applies in the event of cancelations? What rights do they still have? And is a war treated differently from other reasons in legal terms? blue News provides the answers.

Will flights now be more expensive?

There is a lot to be said for it. Kerosene is one of the biggest cost items in air travel. If prices rise sharply, airlines pass on at least some of these additional costs to passengers. So far, however, there have been no significant price increases in air travel.

Long-haul flights, where fuel costs play an even greater role, are generally particularly affected. At the same time, airlines may reduce their services if individual routes are no longer economically viable - as Edelweiss, for example, has already done. For travelers, this means not only higher prices but also less choice - and this shortage also acts as an additional price driver.

Anyone currently planning a flight should check the fare conditions very carefully when booking. Keystone

Can airlines increase the ticket price after booking?

As a rule, this is not permitted for flight-only tickets. The price agreed at the time of booking is decisive. Subsequent price increases are only possible if a corresponding clause is included in the contract, which is rare. The situation is different for package tours, where price changes are permitted under certain conditions.

What applies to package tours?

In the case of package tours - i.e. trips where at least two different travel services (e.g. flight and hotel) are bundled by the organizer into a single total price - organizers are allowed to increase prices retrospectively, provided this is contractually stipulated.

However, clear rules apply: The increase must be communicated at least 20 days before departure and may not exceed eight percent of the total price.

If this threshold is exceeded, travelers have the right to withdraw from the contract free of charge and receive a refund of the amount paid. At the same time, package tours offer an important advantage: you are better protected, for example in the event of a flight cancellation or if the organizer becomes insolvent.

Can airlines simply cancel flights?

In principle, yes. Airlines can cancel flights, for example if they are no longer profitable for economic reasons. However, the decisive factor is the time of cancellation. If it occurs more than 14 days before departure, there is no entitlement to compensation. However, the airline must either refund the ticket price or offer alternative transportation. If the cancellation occurs at shorter notice, i.e. less than 14 days before departure, there are additional claims.

"Cancelled": In the event of a flight cancellation, travelers may be entitled to compensation payments. Tobias Hase/dpa-tmn

What applies if a flight is canceled at short notice?

If a flight is canceled at short notice, i.e. less than 14 days before departure, passengers are entitled to alternative transportation or a refund of the ticket price. In addition, the airline must provide care services, such as meals, drinks or, in the case of longer waiting times, an overnight stay in a hotel including transfer - regardless of whether you are still in your home country or already on vacation.

Under certain circumstances, you may also be entitled to a lump sum compensation. Depending on the flight distance, this amounts to between 230 and 550 francs.

When am I entitled to compensation?

This depends crucially on the reason for the cancellation. If the cause lies within the airline's sphere of influence, such as technical problems or staff shortages, you are generally entitled to compensation provided the cancellation is made at short notice. In this case, compensation can be claimed in addition to a refund of the ticket price.

The situation is different if there are so-called extraordinary circumstances. In this case, there is no entitlement to compensation.

Exceptional circumstances include Severe storms

Unforeseeable weather changes

Airspace closure (e.g. due to war or volcanic ash)

Grounding for security reasons (terrorism and air traffic control)

Announced strikes (depending on the situation)

Medical emergencies on board Show more

In the event of cancellation, however, the ticket must always be refunded, even in exceptional circumstances. The distinction only concerns the additional compensation (the flat-rate CHF 230-550). If a flight is canceled, there is always a choice between reimbursement of the ticket price or replacement transportation (rebooking to another flight).

Is war not considered an extraordinary circumstance?

Yes, in most cases it is. War or related events such as airspace closures, security risks or political instability are generally considered extraordinary circumstances. This means that the airline does not have to pay compensation. The decisive factor is that such events are beyond the airline's control and cannot be avoided even with reasonable measures.

However, it is important to differentiate between the two: not every cancellation in connection with rising kerosene prices due to the war is automatically covered. Pure cost increases for airlines are not legally considered an extraordinary circumstance. Only if there are concrete effects of a conflict, such as blocked flight routes or safety concerns, are passengers not entitled to compensation from the airline.

Swiss is offering around 140 additional flights in Europe until the end of May to cushion Lufthansa cancellations. Keystone

What about hotel, rental car or other bookings?

Costs for separately booked services at the destination are generally not covered by the airline. If you miss a hotel night or are unable to pick up a rental car on time due to a flight cancellation, you are usually stuck with these costs. It is therefore advisable to make sure that you have flexible cancellation conditions for such services or to take out appropriate travel insurance.

The situation with insurance is somewhat more differentiated. Traditional travel insurance policies only cover such additional costs under certain conditions, for example if the trip cannot be taken at all due to illness, accident or other insured reasons. Flight cancellations by the airline - especially in exceptional circumstances - are often not automatically covered.

However, some more comprehensive policies include additional modules for travel interruption or delay, which can cover at least part of the additional costs. It is therefore crucial to take a look at the insurance conditions.

In the event of cancellation, it is also worth taking a look at the benefits offered by the credit card provider. Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

Credit cards can also offer a certain degree of protection, provided the trip was paid for with them. Many premium credit cards include travel insurance, which can take effect in the event of a cancellation or delay.

However, restrictions apply here too: Not every card covers such cases, and often only clearly defined events are insured. In addition, the benefits are often limited or subject to conditions, such as a minimum payment with the card. It is therefore worth taking a look at the credit card contract.

What should travelers consider now before booking?

Anyone currently planning a vacation should therefore be particularly careful when booking. Flexible or free cancelable hotel rates offer the greatest security. Alternatively, individual travel insurance may be a good idea, although you should check carefully before taking out the policy whether flight cancellations and their consequential costs are also included. Timing is also important: many insurance policies must be taken out before the start of the trip or shortly after booking in order to guarantee full protection.

What if I have already booked my vacation?

For trips that have already been booked, it is worth checking the existing insurance policies and booking conditions now. Depending on the provider, hotels or rental cars can still be rebooked or canceled at a later date. Although it is sometimes possible to take out new insurance at a later date, this usually only covers future events that have not yet occurred - known risks or foreseeable problems are usually excluded.

What happens if an airline becomes insolvent?

If an airline gets into financial difficulties, the situation is often problematic for individual travelers. There is no statutory insolvency protection for flight tickets. Claims must be asserted in insolvency proceedings, and the chances of a refund are often slim.

Package tours are different: Here there is statutory protection which ensures that travelers can get their money back or continue their journey.

Does the EU Passenger Rights Regulation also apply in Switzerland?

Switzerland is partially integrated into the European air passenger rights system. Air passenger rights are legally defined claims that passengers have against airlines, for example in the event of cancellations, long delays or denied boarding. In particular, they regulate the right to reimbursement or replacement transportation, care services such as meals and accommodation and, under certain conditions, lump-sum compensation.

The corresponding rules apply in particular to flights between Switzerland and the European Union. However, application is not always mandatory for flights to third countries, such as the USA. In practice, however, many airlines follow the European guidelines, so it is often worth trying to make a claim.

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