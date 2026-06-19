The Seetalbahn runs between Lucerne and Lenzburg, AG. KEYSTONE

SBB is selling twelve Seetalbahn trains on its resale platform: The trains, which are over 20 years old, are being replaced by new ones; in theory, private individuals are also eligible to purchase them.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Starting in 2029, SBB will replace the old Seetalbahn trains with new, more modern trains offering greater comfort and better amenities.

The current multiple-unit trains are therefore up for sale.

Private individuals can also buy a train. However, that might prove a bit difficult. Show more

Anyone commuting between Lenzburg, AG, and Lucerne travels on the Seetalbahn. The route passes Lake Hallwil, through small villages, and across green pastures where cows graze. The line winds its way through the gently rolling landscape of the Seetal valley in Central Switzerland.

The SBB’s 15 “Seetal articulated railcars” have been in service since 2002. They were originally delivered by Stadler Rail as a specially adapted train set featuring particularly narrow car bodies.

The reason: On certain sections, the space is extremely tight. The train passes houses and garden walls at such a close distance that it feels as though it’s almost grazing them. In addition, they feature different boarding heights and a special power system.

Sale price remains unclear

Now, however, a generational change is imminent. In 2024, SBB ordered eleven new “Seetaler” trains for 140 million Swiss francs, which are scheduled to enter service in 2029. “The trains currently in service must be replaced due to their age,” according to a statement from SBB.

This spells the end for the existing fleet: it is currently being offered for sale on SBB’s resale platform. According to the listing, a total of 12 vehicles are for sale. Condition: used; price: upon request. “SBB is removing technical components from three trains to use as spare parts,” SBB stated in response to an inquiry from blue News.

Interested parties can find out the price upon request. Screenshot SBB

When asked by blue News, SBB was unable to specify how much a train costs: “The sales price is negotiated on a case-by-case basis and depends heavily on the services included in the sale.” Decisive factors include, among other things, the number of cars, their condition, and issues related to pickup and handover. “For these reasons, we cannot provide a general price estimate,” SBB added.

Furthermore, the trains are suitable exclusively for use in Switzerland due to their specific design features. “Therefore, it is unlikely that other railways will be interested in the trains as a whole,” explains SBB. “However, there is potential to sell the trains in line with the principles of the circular economy.” Individual components such as rearview mirrors, shut-off valves, or thermostats could certainly be of interest to other railways.

Private individuals can also purchase the train

Private individuals could, in principle, purchase the trains, as SBB confirms. However, this is hardly realistic. After all, these are not historic steam locomotives, which are particularly sought after by collectors.

Furthermore, transporting them is likely to be a challenge in itself. How such a transport could be organized and what costs would be involved depend on the destination. Accordingly, it is difficult to estimate the price. Different regulations also apply depending on the canton: SBB notes that it is not permitted everywhere to place a train in a garden without a building permit.

According to the SBB, several inquiries have already been received, but the company is not commenting on the interested parties. “If the trains cannot be sold, or only partially sold, the SBB itself will examine the possibility of reusing individual components and materials. These must then be specifically removed before the vehicles are scrapped.”

Numerous Improvements

According to SBB, the new multiple-unit trains offer numerous improvements for passengers. They provide more storage space for bicycles, strollers, and large luggage than the trains currently in service. They also feature reliable cell phone and data reception, as well as power outlets in all compartments.

The trains meet the requirements for travelers with limited mobility, allow for independent boarding at different platform heights, and offer two legally compliant wheelchair spaces per train as well as a wheelchair-accessible restroom. Wheelchair spaces are now also available in first class.