Who is Jacques M., the owner of the "Le Constellation" brand bar in Crans-Montana? Research paints a picture of a man who many people in the village talk about - but who hardly anyone really seems to know.

Sven Ziegler

Anyone looking for Jacques M. in Crans-Montana will find little that is tangible. No public profile, hardly any photos, hardly any statements. Even restaurateurs and local residents describe the operator of the "Le Constellation" brand bar as remarkably discreet - some speak openly of a "phantom".

Now "Watson" has been able to find out more about Jacques M. in an investigation. The portal's research traces the life of the Frenchman, who was born in 1976, to Corsica. He grew up there and later moved around Corsican nationalists at times.

According to the report, his mother comes from a family that has been involved in the Corsican nationalist movement for years. Several uncles on his mother's side had also been politically active, one of whom is still the president of the municipality and close to the nationalist Corsica Libera party.

Conviction in France in 2008

Before his time in Valais, Jacques M. ran several businesses, including a nightclub in Bonifacio, according to the French commercial register. It remains unclear why he left Corsica and closed these businesses.

It is already known that Jacques M. was convicted of incitement to prostitution in France in 2008. The associated professional ban only applied in France - in Switzerland, M. was allowed to continue his business activities.

In 2015, he took over the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana and converted it into a nightclub. One woman describes him: "He was a very pleasant person, an extremely hospitable and likeable businessman." But that was all she knew. He didn't have much to do with the local population.

Numerous purchases without a mortgage

In addition, other details about the couple who run the business have also come to light. "Blickreported that Jacques and Jessica M. had acquired several properties and restaurants in Valais in recent years - with a total value of over three million francs.

Strikingly, according to land register entries, these purchases are said to have been made without mortgages. Several restaurants had also been financed with their own funds.

The lawyer of two fire victims, Sébastien Fanti, expressed his skepticism to the French media: "At times he was paying 40,000 francs a month in rent. He would have to sell a lot of coffees for that." For him, the rapid growth in assets needs to be explained.

Jacques and Jessica M. are being investigated for involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a fire. The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding decision is reached.