Radiogenossenschaft Zürich broadcasts a few hours a day in 1924. Today, SRG operates a multimedia service in four languages. In between are technical revolutions, fundamental political debates and recurring votes on the media levy.

In 1924, the first regular radio station in German-speaking Switzerland is launched in Zurich - financed by a license fee.

The SRG was founded in 1931; during the Second World War, radio became part of the "spiritual national defense".

Television, advertising and market liberalization create a dual system of public service and private providers.

In 2015, the device-dependent fee is replaced by a household levy; in 2018, "No Billag" is clearly defeated.

"200 francs is enough!" once again raises the question of how big and how expensive the public service should be. Show more

"Hello, hello, Zurich radio station " - with this call, the first regular radio program in German-speaking Switzerland goes on air in Zurich-Höngg in the summer of 1924. Radiogenossenschaft Zürich begins operations, making Swiss media history in the process. The program consists of weather forecasts, news reports read aloud and music from records.

In the 1920s, radio is a technical experiment in Switzerland. The receivers were imported at great expense, or listeners built them themselves - with wire coils, crystal detectors and improvised antennas in attics.

Technically unreliable service

The Federal Council decides to regulate this new communication channel by the state. The introduction of compulsory licensing for radio sets creates a source of income and an instrument for controlling frequencies. Anyone wishing to broadcast requires a license from the Post, Telephone and Telegraph Administration (PTT).

A first production from the Leutschenbach television studio, still under construction, on September 13, 1968 (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Str) KEYSTONE

The first annual fee is 15 francs - a considerable amount at the time, equivalent to several days' wages. Despite this, the number of licensees grew rapidly. By the end of the 1920s, Switzerland already had tens of thousands of registered radios.

Even then, the levy met with resistance, particularly from tradespeople and in rural areas, where reception was sometimes poor. They wondered why they had to pay for a service that was still technically unreliable. The Federal Council argues that the airwaves, or radio frequencies, are a public good and should not be left to private or commercial interests alone.

Broadcasting should strengthen democratic values

With the founding of SRG SSR in 1931 - at that time still known as the "Schweizerische Rundspruchgesellschaft " - the system was given a national bracket. It is organized as an association and includes regional radio companies such as the one in Zurich. Its mission was political from the outset: In a multilingual country, radio was to contribute to internal understanding.

During the Second World War, radio took on a political significance. With its three national radio stations - Radio Beromünster (German), Radio Sottens (French) and Radio Monte Ceneri (Italian) - SRG SSR supports the "spiritual defense of the country". Political analysis, news and cultural contributions are intended to strengthen democratic identity and counteract foreign propaganda.

The programs are broadcast worldwide via shortwave. Radio Beromünster, named after the medium wave transmitter in Beromünster, Lucerne, was the only free-to-air German-language channel in Europe at the time. This gives additional legitimacy to fee-based financing: broadcasting is seen not only as a medium of entertainment, but also as an instrument of national self-assertion.

Television becomes a mass medium - and an advertising medium

In the 1950s, television is added to radio. In 1953, regular trial broadcasts began and in 1958, official broadcasting began. Initially, the new medium was politically controversial.

Critics feared cultural "flattening" and American influence. However, television quickly catches on and by the end of the 1960s, a majority of households already own a television set. In 1969, history is broadcast live: in the early hours of the morning, around one million people in Switzerland watch the first moon landing on television. Television becomes a collective experience.

DRS television celebrated the opening of its new studios in Zurich Leutschenbach on September 22, 1973. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIVE/Str) KEYSTONE

On February 1, 1965, an advertising block - for Ovaltine, among other things - flickers across the screens for the first time. The price per minute is 6000 francs. Television advertising gives audiovisual broadcasting a second financial pillar alongside license fees. For a long time, around a quarter of the budget came from advertising and three quarters from fees.

Market liberalization and end of the monopoly

Despite this economic success, television advertising remained politically controversial and was limited in time from the outset. To this day, advertising in SRG programs is strictly regulated and more restricted than in many other European countries. As advertising revenue is limited as a result, a large proportion of funding comes from fees. This makes the discussions surrounding SRG politically sensitive to this day.

In 1983, the new Radio and Television Act (RTVA) comes into force. It lays down the structure that still applies today: SRG is organized as an association under private law and fulfils a public service mandate. The federal government issues the licenses and defines the basic content requirements.

At the same time, the market is liberalized. Private local radio stations compete with the SRG for the first time. In the 1990s, private, mostly regional television stations are also established. The SRG thus loses its previous monopoly. A dual system emerges: a fee-financed provider with a public service mandate faces commercial media, which are primarily financed by advertising.

Private media vs. SRG

The media policy debate has revolved around this separation ever since. Private media companies regularly accuse the SRG of distorting competition, particularly in the advertising market and in the online sector.

View of the control room of "Schweiz Aktuell" at SRF-Leutschenbach: advertising has always been limited in time in SRG programs - one reason why the broadcaster is still heavily dependent on licence fees. (archive image) KEYSTONE / Ennio Leanza

You argue that content that is financed with license fee money should not compete directly with offerings that are financed by the private sector and have to hold their own on the market.

The SRG understands "public service" to mean a basic service enshrined in the constitution: Information, education, culture and entertainment should be available to everyone - regardless of region or language. In other words, even where a purely advertising-financed service would hardly be economically viable.

System change in the digital age

In 2015, voters narrowly decide on a complete revision of the Radio and Television Act. With 50.1% of votes in favor, the previous device-dependent fee was replaced by a general fee per household.

The background to this is the technical development and advancing digitalization. The advent of the World Wide Web marks the beginning of a profound transformation. As early as 1999, Schweizer Radio International launches swissinfo.ch, the SRG's first internet platform. In the years that followed, media consumption increasingly shifted online.

Radio and television programs are no longer only accessed via traditional receivers, but also via smartphones, tablets and computers. The clear distinction between "device" and "program" is disappearing, and it is practically impossible to control individual receivers.

Critics speak of a "compulsory fee", while supporters see it as an adaptation to digital reality.

Serafe AG has been collecting the fee on behalf of the federal government since 2019. The changeover initially caused discussion, for example among second homes and businesses. At the same time, the levy will be gradually reduced from the original CHF 451.

In a European comparison, the levy is still at the upper end of the scale. However, it should be noted that this finances a service in four national languages - a structural peculiarity of Switzerland that makes international comparisons difficult.

"No Billag" or: the SRG should finance itself

The "No Billag " popular initiative of 2018 fundamentally questions the Swiss media system. For the first time, it is no longer just about the amount of the fee, but about its complete abolition. The initiative demands that the federal government should neither levy radio and television fees nor provide financial support to broadcasters.

If accepted, licenses with a performance mandate would be largely abolished. SRG would have had to become completely privately financed within a short space of time.

The name "No Billag" referred to the former collection agency Billag AG, which was responsible for collecting fees until the end of 2018. In terms of content, however, the bill was aimed at the structure of media financing as a whole. It was mainly supported by the Young Liberals and liberal-conservative circles, supported by individual business associations. The level of the fee, SRG's market position and its online offering were criticized in particular.

"Clear-cutting" threatens without fee

It is striking how strongly the opposing side is mobilizing. Creative artists, sports associations, film producers and parts of the business community are warning of a "clear-cutting" of the Swiss media landscape.

SRG emphasizes that without fees, it would be virtually impossible to continue broadcasting, especially in peripheral regions and in minority languages. In fact, around three quarters of its income comes from the fee. The programs in Italian and Romansh would have been particularly affected, as they generate significantly less advertising revenue than the German-language offerings.

Signpost to the polling station: the SRG referendum campaign mobilized culture, business and politics - in 2018, the electorate clearly rejected "No Billag" with 71.6%. (archive image) sda

On March 4, 2018, the initiative is clearly rejected: 71.6% of voters say no, no canton agrees. With a turnout of over 54%, interest in this media policy proposal was exceptionally high.

Pressure for reform after the referendum

Political science analyses following the elections indicate that the clear "no" should not be understood as unconditional approval of the existing structure. Rather, the rejection was primarily directed against complete market liberalization without public funding. The political pressure on SRG to reduce costs and sharpen its profile continues to increase.

Shortly after the vote, SRG announced cost-cutting programs worth hundreds of millions. Editorial offices are merged, locations are reviewed and administrative structures are simplified.

The Federal Council also reacted: It decides to gradually reduce the household fee. It will fall from the original CHF 451 to CHF 365 and is to be reduced to CHF 300 by 2029. This step is justified with efficiency gains and the aim of easing the financial burden on households.

"200 francs is enough!" - a new front

The " 200 francs is enough!" initiative echoes the criticism of the media levy, but goes less far than "No Billag". It is not calling for its abolition, but for a clear upper limit: a maximum of CHF 200 should be paid per household.

In addition, smaller companies with a low turnover should be exempt from the fee. The proponents point to the rising cost of living and changes in the media market. Streaming services and international platforms have greatly changed the offering; a high levy is no longer appropriate.

Critics, on the other hand, warn of noticeable cuts. According to estimates, a reduction to CHF 200 would result in SRG losing several hundred million francs a year. Because it is legally obliged to cover all language regions, savings could not simply be distributed evenly. Information and cultural offerings as well as sports rights, which in Switzerland are often seen as a connecting element between the regions, are particularly expensive.

Fundamental issues remain

SRG remains under scrutiny from both the left and the right. Supporters point to the constitutional mandate. Switzerland is a small, multilingual country with a limited advertising market. Without fees, it would be difficult to permanently finance high-quality information services in all national languages.

Today, SRF broadcasts from ultra-modern studios. KEYSTONE

There is also another argument: in times of disinformation and fragmented online public spheres, reliable, professionally produced news offerings are needed. A strong public service could act as a counterweight to fake news and algorithmically controlled information bubbles.

At the same time, many emphasize that they hardly use the channels themselves, if at all. The public service has structural advantages over private broadcasters and international platforms.

Democracy and financing

Critical voices, on the other hand, point to competitive disadvantages compared to a fee-financed provider. Content is increasingly being consumed on a time-shifted basis and international streaming platforms are entering the market.

Non-linear use is growing rapidly, especially among younger audiences. Against this backdrop, critics are questioning whether the existing financing model is still fit for purpose.

In Switzerland, the financing of the public service is regularly decided by politicians. This creates democratic control, but at the same time makes broadcasting dependent on majorities. A pattern has been repeated since 1924. With every technological change, the debate flares up anew - from radio to television to streaming: who pays for the public service - and to what extent?