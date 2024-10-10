You can already buy Christmas baubles at Migros in the coming weeks. Picture: blue News

Christmas baubles can be purchased from the first wholesalers in the middle of October. Earlier every year? That's not true.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first wholesalers have started their Christmas sales.

Christmas baubles, for example, are already available.

But it's not true that advance sales start earlier every year. Show more

Christmas pre-sales are starting in many Migros stores these days. It's not just gingerbread on the shelves. Instead, the full program is on offer. Customers can also buy Christmas decorations, including Christmas tree baubles - as early as the beginning of October.

But that's not particularly early, explains the retailer when asked by blue News. "At Migros, the first Christmas products arrive in our stores in mid to late October, as they do every year," says the media office. "This can vary slightly in terms of timing, as not every store has the same storage facilities."

Swiss people are already buying Christmas items now

Christmas items are already popular in October: "Many of our customers get in the mood for the cold season and the upcoming Advent period early with decorations and chocolate," says Migros.

Christmas sales are also in full swing at other major distributors. But it's not just Christmas items that are currently in demand, says Coop spokesperson Caspar Frey. "At the moment, the focus is on fall and Halloween items."

However, there was already significant demand at the launch - in other words, Swiss people are already buying Christmas items. "We see the greatest interest during the Advent season," says Frey. That's why the range is constantly expanding as the festive season approaches.

These items are already popular

However, it is not the case that Christmas items are sold earlier every year - rather the opposite is the case, says Frey. "The sales campaigns always start with the same lead time as in previous years. We have also tended to shorten this over the last few years."

Lidl also told blue News that the pre-sale started in the same calendar week as in previous years. "Our customers really appreciate the fact that they can get in the mood for Christmas step by step," says Lidl.

And Aldi also explains: "Experience has shown that Mr. and Mrs. Swiss are already tempted by the first Christmas items at autumn temperatures. Year after year, we see that these items end up in our customers' shopping baskets in the fall."

But which items are already popular? Coop spokesperson Caspar Frey reveals. "Illuminated figures are already in demand in November because that's when customers start lighting and decorating. Items such as wrapping paper and medium to large gifts as well as tree decorations are in even greater demand in December."

The different items are then also delivered and offered at the points of sale at different times.

More videos from the department