  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New construction, but no move-in Why 37 affordable Zurich apartments have been empty for months

Sven Ziegler

8.4.2026

37 apartments are currently empty in Zurich-Wollishofen.
37 apartments are currently empty in Zurich-Wollishofen.
PD

37 new, affordable apartments in Zurich-Wollishofen have been empty for almost a year - not because nobody wants to move in, but because the buildings have a serious problem.

08.04.2026, 08:57

08.04.2026, 10:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Thujastrasse in Zurich-Wollishofen, 37 new, affordable apartments have been empty for almost a year because the building shell of the two new buildings is leaking.
  • The St. Jakob building cooperative had to restore the finished apartments to shell condition and even remove freshly laid parquet flooring to find the leaks.
  • The first tenants could move in from May, while the second building is expected to take until the fall.
Show more

In a city where affordable apartments are snapped up in minutes, 37 of them are empty on Thujastrasse in Zurich-Wollishofen. For almost a year. Not because of excessive rents, not because of a lack of demand - but because of a construction error.

The two modern apartment buildings belonging to the St. Jakob building cooperative should have been ready for occupation in early summer 2025. However, the building envelope of the new buildings is not airtight. Heat is escaping, which is why the Minergie-P-Eco certificate - according to which the buildings were built - could not be issued. No certificate means no subsidies, no subsidies means no renting: The cooperative decided to wait.

Floors laid, floors torn out again

The search for the leaks in the building envelope dragged on for months. In the end, there was no way around returning the finished apartments to their shell condition. This included freshly laid parquet flooring, which had to be removed again. Only then could the leaks be localized and repaired.

There was a further setback from the city of Zurich: according to the "NZZ", which first reported on the case, the occupancy permit was left lying around for weeks - and only arrived shortly before Easter.

Now, almost a year after the originally planned move-in date, there is at least some perspective: tenants should be able to move into the first building from May. The second is likely to be delayed until the fall.

More from Switzerland

In Brusio GR. Emergency services bring the forest fire under control

In Brusio GREmergency services bring the forest fire under control

Trial in Dielsdorf ZH. Former Zurich prison employee denies smuggling ring

Trial in Dielsdorf ZHFormer Zurich prison employee denies smuggling ring

Near Muri AG. Car crashes into tree and catches fire - driver (31) dies

Near Muri AGCar crashes into tree and catches fire - driver (31) dies