37 apartments are currently empty in Zurich-Wollishofen. PD

37 new, affordable apartments in Zurich-Wollishofen have been empty for almost a year - not because nobody wants to move in, but because the buildings have a serious problem.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thujastrasse in Zurich-Wollishofen, 37 new, affordable apartments have been empty for almost a year because the building shell of the two new buildings is leaking.

The St. Jakob building cooperative had to restore the finished apartments to shell condition and even remove freshly laid parquet flooring to find the leaks.

The first tenants could move in from May, while the second building is expected to take until the fall. Show more

In a city where affordable apartments are snapped up in minutes, 37 of them are empty on Thujastrasse in Zurich-Wollishofen. For almost a year. Not because of excessive rents, not because of a lack of demand - but because of a construction error.

The two modern apartment buildings belonging to the St. Jakob building cooperative should have been ready for occupation in early summer 2025. However, the building envelope of the new buildings is not airtight. Heat is escaping, which is why the Minergie-P-Eco certificate - according to which the buildings were built - could not be issued. No certificate means no subsidies, no subsidies means no renting: The cooperative decided to wait.

Floors laid, floors torn out again

The search for the leaks in the building envelope dragged on for months. In the end, there was no way around returning the finished apartments to their shell condition. This included freshly laid parquet flooring, which had to be removed again. Only then could the leaks be localized and repaired.

There was a further setback from the city of Zurich: according to the "NZZ", which first reported on the case, the occupancy permit was left lying around for weeks - and only arrived shortly before Easter.

Now, almost a year after the originally planned move-in date, there is at least some perspective: tenants should be able to move into the first building from May. The second is likely to be delayed until the fall.