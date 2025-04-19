Many towns ban smoking in public places. Bild: sda

In Werdenberg SG, outdoor smoking has been reduced without a legal ban. A clever sign trick ensures a smoke-free zone that is supported by the population.

Werdenberg SG relies instead on signs that make smoking undesirable.

In this way, the small town protects its historic wooden housing estate without disputes or bans. Show more

In many cities around the world, cigarettes are banned from public spaces.

While outdoor smoking is largely banned in Milan and Turin and Rome is planning similar steps, Sweden is aiming to become completely smoke-free.

There are also efforts to restrict smoking in Switzerland, such as in Geneva, where smoking is strictly prohibited at bus stops and playgrounds. Elsewhere, however, the reasonableness of such measures is still the subject of heated debate.

In eastern Switzerland, however, the small town of Werdenberg has taken a different approach. It has declared itself a smoke-free zone without any legal bans and without any controversy. This went almost unnoticed by the rest of Switzerland, as reported byBlick.

An inconspicuous sign trick

In Werdenberg, there is no legal basis for a general ban on smoking in public places. Instead, signs have been erected at the entrances to the medieval town indicating that smoking is not permitted.

These signs, which were installed a decade and a half ago, are not legally binding, but merely recommendations. The brown background of the signs is reminiscent of tourist signposts.

This measure has found broad support among the population. The signpost trick works and the residents are behind it. The reason for this initiative is the fear of fires in the historic wooden housing estate. Werdenberg is considered the oldest wooden housing estate in Switzerland and has never experienced a major fire in its long history.

An appeal to common sense

Mayor Niklaus Lippuner explains that the signs have an "aha effect" and serve as an appeal to common sense. The residents of Werdenberg don't want to make a big fuss about the smoke-free zone. No one is commenting publicly by name, but one resident told Blick that the signs make smokers think twice before lighting up a cigarette.

If someone is annoyed by the signs, there is an opportunity to engage them in a conversation about Werdenberg's historic buildings. So far, everyone has been understanding, says the resident. Even among the residents of the small town, only a few still smoke.

A model for other towns?

Experts speak of "nudging" when people are persuaded to behave in a certain way by means of targeted advice without any regulations being issued. Whether the Werdenberg route could be a model for other places remains to be seen. Mayor Lippuner does not want to make any recommendations, but stresses that the signs are effective without polarizing people. "And there are still plenty of places where you can smoke in peace."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

