This is what the new "Campus Loggia" should look like one day. Architektur Basel

An unusually heated referendum is due to be held in the central Basel municipality of Gelterkinden on April 26: Voters will decide on a project planning credit of 1.02 million Swiss francs for the new "Campus Loggia" school building.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On April 26, Gelterkinden will vote on the project planning credit of CHF 1.02 million for the "Campus Loggia" school building, which is set to cost around CHF 11.2 million in total.

Opponents presented the alternative project "Ratio" for around CHF 6.7 million shortly before the ballot - which the expert jury and architects' associations sharply criticized as an inadmissible intervention in the competition process.

The decision will be made at the ballot box on Sunday. Show more

Posters on house walls, flyers in letterboxes, letters to the editor in local political forums: A heated referendum campaign is currently underway in Gelterkinden BL. Next Sunday, the central municipality of Oberbaselbiet will vote on the project loan for the "Campus Loggia" school building - a project that has been stirring up emotions for months.

The origins of the conflict date back to December, as reported by "BZ Basel" at the time: the loan was approved at a community meeting that only ended shortly before midnight, but a committed group of opponents launched a referendum. Over 750 signatures were collected.

11 million against 6.7 million

At the heart of the dispute is the question of cost. The winning project "Campus Loggia", unanimously selected by a jury of experts, is set to cost around 11.2 million Swiss francs - with a cost accuracy of plus/minus 25 percent. Opponents speak of a "luxury school building" and warn of a mandatory tax increase.

This is what the counter-project "Ratio" should look like. Architektur Basel

At the end of March, the opponents of the loan surprised everyone with their own design: the alternative project "Ratio", drawn up by a six-member working group of former municipal councillors and local construction experts, is to cost only around CHF 6.7 million - around 40 percent less. The hybrid building made of concrete and wooden elements offers eight classrooms, four group rooms and potential for expansion, the initiators claim.

Experts outraged, opponents unperturbed

The reaction from architectural circles was harsh, as the "Basler Zeitung" also knows. The competition jury, chaired by Andreas Galli, described the approach as "appalling" and "unique in Switzerland". The Basel section of the Swiss Society of Engineers and Architects (SIA) classified it as "unacceptable", as "Ratio" had not undergone an independent review process. The Kollektiv Architektur Basel spoke of an "unfair attack" on the architecture competition.

The "Ratio" initiators do not accept the criticism. Jakob Baader, one of the six members of the working group, considers the intervention of the expert jury in the democratic voting process to be "highly disconcerting", as he told "BZ Basel". Moreover, there is no obligation to actually implement a competition result.

Sunday will show which side the majority of the electorate is on.

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