An inconspicuous piece of land on the airport highway in Bülach has been keeping the courts busy for almost 20 years. Google Maps

A legal dispute in Bülach ZH has been dragging on for almost two decades because land registry offices refused to process requests. It's about the rezoning of two plots of land and millions in compensation.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The town of Bülach rezoned two potential building plots 20 years ago.

An action for compensation is still pending before the courts.

The fact that the legal dispute is taking so long is also due to the refusal of several land registry offices to provide information. Show more

An architectural firm in Bülach is in dispute with the city over a sum in the millions. It is about compensation following the rezoning of two plots of land - a normal legal dispute so far, even if the amount in dispute of CHF 4.4 million is rather high.

What is unusual, however, is that the case has been occupying the courts in the canton of Zurich for almost 20 years and could drag on even longer. The reason for this is that land registry offices have not provided administrative assistance, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The legal dispute was triggered by a decision by the municipality to reclassify two plots of land in the Brachfeld area from a free zone for sports facilities to a recreational zone for family gardens. An architectural firm has been claiming millions in compensation since 2006.

Authorities ignore duty to cooperate

To date, courts have not been able to conclusively decide how much value the properties have actually lost as a result of the rezoning. The case has already been before the Federal Supreme Court twice. The first ruling stated "that the value of the land should always be determined on the basis of comparative prices", writes the Tages-Anzeiger.

However, some land registry offices in the Zurich lowlands had refused to provide administrative assistance after the Valuation Commission had requested the relevant information. They explained in a joint statement that the research effort would be too high. A second request, this time for 17 specifically named properties, was also not processed despite the obligation to cooperate.

However, the case was far from over: the valuation commission decided in favor of the town of Bülach without any comparative prices, which did not have to pay anything. The case was then taken to the administrative court by the architectural firm, which criticized the lack of diligence on the part of the land registry, but supported the result of the valuation commission. The determination of the land value on the basis of comparative prices was unsuitable, it said.

Federal Court reprimands colleagues

But that was not the last word. The Federal Supreme Court intervened again and reprimanded its colleagues: "In fact, the Administrative Court ignored the Federal Supreme Court's orders [from the first ruling]."

The ball is now back in the Administrative Court's court, as the Federal Supreme Court's ruling is not a final judgment. The city of Bülach will welcome the demand from Lausanne that the clarifications be started without further delay. After all, it had to fork out CHF 12,000 each for the last proceedings and compensation to the opposing party alone.