Switzerland is struggling with an inadequate supply of housing that cannot meet the demands of population growth. High construction costs and complex planning procedures are driving up prices.

Demand is growing faster than supply, which is causing rents to rise sharply.

Switzerland is facing a serious challenge: the supply of housing cannot keep pace with the rapid population growth. Construction activity is at an all-time low, which is driving up rents and property prices. This is reported by theSonntagsZeitung.

Since 2014, restrictive spatial planning has made it difficult to build new apartments, especially on undeveloped land. The complexity of planning applications has increased, leading to a decline in applications from private individuals. High-density construction, which is intended as a solution to urban sprawl, is meeting with resistance from residents who are lodging objections to building projects. The number of newly built apartments only covers half of the population growth.

In cities such as Zurich, Bern, Basel and Lausanne, citizens have protested against the housing shortage. Rental and property prices are rising faster than wages and the cost of living. One example of the tense situation on the housing market: in Adliswil, a house for rent starting at CHF 4700 per month was awarded to the highest bidder, as reported by "Inside Paradeplatz".

Historic low

Construction activity has fallen sharply in recent years. Between 2020 and 2024, only 52 new apartments were built for every 100 additional inhabitants. For comparison: since the Second World War, this figure has always been above 59, and in the 1980s it was even well above 100. The 1970s were an exception, as population figures fell due to the oil crises and the return of many migrant workers, the SonntagsZeitung continues.

Building construction investment has fallen in real terms for six years in a row, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Wüest Partner. Between 2018 and 2023, investment in new construction fell by almost 18 percent, while the number of residential units approved for construction fell by around 30 percent. In 2024, around 5,000 fewer apartments were built than in the previous year, while the number of inhabitants continued to rise due to immigration.

The main reasons for the weak construction activity are high construction costs and strict regulations. The revised Spatial Planning Act of 2014 has exacerbated the situation. Fredy Hasenmaile, Chief Economist at Raiffeisen Switzerland, explains to the newspaper that previously building land could simply be zoned, whereas today densification is required instead of zoning. However, it takes a long time to adapt the land use plans, which delays the construction process.

Building has become more complex

Federal court rulings have extended the scope for objections, which increases resistance to construction projects. In the city of Zurich, stricter noise protection regulations blocked 3,000 planned apartments last year. Hasenmaile emphasizes that the densification valve is not yet functional and that it will take years before it can be used effectively.

Construction investment is increasingly shifting from new builds to conversions. The proportion of conversions has risen from 30 percent in 2010 to over 36 percent in 2024. This means that more and more construction is having to take place on already developed land, which is more expensive and often requires the demolition of old buildings. The residential construction balance, i.e. the difference between newly built and demolished apartments, is shrinking as a result.

The complexity of construction has increased, making it less attractive for private builders. The proportion of apartments built by private individuals has fallen sharply since 2001. In the past, skilled craftsmen were able to reduce construction costs by doing the work themselves, but this is no longer possible today due to the increased requirements.

Same level as ten years ago

Wüest Partner is forecasting a turnaround in construction investment by 2025. Nevertheless, residential production will still lag behind demand. Robert Weinert, Head of Research at Wüest Partner, emphasizes to the SonntagsZeitung that the number of planned apartments has only just returned to the level of ten years ago. The big cities are trying to counteract this with more regulation, but in view of the high demand, this remains symptom control.

The federal government's population scenarios predict that the permanent resident population will exceed the 10 million mark by 2040. Under the current conditions, there is little hope of rents and house prices falling, unless demand collapses due to a crisis. The challenge remains to create sufficient living space.

