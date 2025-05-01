The motto for May 1 2025 is "Solidarity instead of agitation - strong together!". (archive image) sda

May Day is a welcome public holiday for many - but there is a long history of strikes, demands and social change behind it. blue News explains in four points why Labor Day is more than just a day off.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you May Day dates back to strikes in the USA in 1886 and became International Workers' Day in 1889.

In Switzerland, May Day is regulated differently from canton to canton - from a public holiday to a half-day rest day - and is celebrated with demonstrations and events.

Today, in addition to labor rights, the focus is on issues such as equality, climate protection and social justice. Show more

Many people know May 1 as a public holiday or as Labor Day. But why do the Swiss celebrate this day at all? What is behind May Day and what happens on this day? blue News explains where Labor Day comes from - and why it is still important today

How did May 1 come about?

May 1, known as Labor Day, has its origins in the USA. On 1 May 1886, American trade unions organized a general strike to reduce the working day from twelve to eight hours. In Chicago, this strike escalated into the so-called Haymarket Riots, which resulted in several deaths. To commemorate these events, May 1 was declared an international protest of the labor movement in 1889.

In Switzerland, the first May Day holiday took place in 1890, when workers' organizations called for demonstrations for the eight-hour day. Since then, the day has been a symbol of the struggle for better working conditions and social justice.

Who celebrates May 1?

Today, May 1 is not a public holiday in Switzerland. In cantons such as Zurich, Basel-Stadt, Basel-Landschaft, Jura and Neuchâtel, it is treated the same as a Sunday. In other cantons, such as Ticino, Schaffhausen and Thurgau, it is a day of rest. In some regions, such as Solothurn and Fribourg, it is a half holiday or is only recognized for certain occupational groups.

What happens on Labor Day?

May 1 is celebrated in Switzerland with various events. The largest demonstration takes place in Zurich, organized by the Zurich May Day Committee in collaboration with the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions. The demonstration traditionally begins at Helvetiaplatz and ends with a celebration on Sechseläutenplatz. In other cities and municipalities, there are also parades, speeches and cultural events to highlight the significance of the day.

The focus is not only on work

In addition to traditional workers' demands, issues such as equality, climate justice and social inclusion are also coming into focus today. May Day is also increasingly being used for demonstrations on these topics.

May Day thus remains an important day that honors the history of the labor movement and addresses current social challenges.