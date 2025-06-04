Zurich Airport follows a strict rule during thunderstorms. Flughafen Zürich

As soon as lightning strikes nearby, Zurich Airport comes to a standstill: for safety reasons, all ground staff are withdrawn from the apron - a measure that can save lives.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the event of thunderstorm warnings around Zurich Airport, all ground staff are withdrawn for safety reasons - all outdoor work is stopped.

The decisive factor for the so-called ground handling stop is a registered air-to-ground lightning within a radius of five kilometers; aircraft may continue to take off and land if the weather conditions permit.

Communication takes place via a comprehensive warning system, and after lightning strikes, affected aircraft are routinely checked technically.

Particularly in summer, heavy thunderstorms repeatedly sweep across Switzerland. As soon as lightning strikes are registered in the immediate vicinity of Zurich Airport, the ground staff literally stand still. No loading or unloading, no refueling, no docking or pushing back of aircraft. Boarding and disembarking at outside positions is also prohibited. The danger to staff is simply too great: the airport apron with its many metallic devices is a potential lightning magnet. This is reported by "Swiss Magazine".

The criteria for such a stop are clearly regulated. At Zurich Airport, for example, an advance warning is issued if lightning is expected within a radius of eight kilometers within 30 minutes. If there is actually air-to-ground lightning within a five-kilometer radius, the ground handling stop is officially imposed. The decision lies with the airport manager on duty, who is in close contact with MeteoSwiss.

Everything stands still - for good reason

The alarm signal means that everyone has to stop work immediately and get to safety. Tanker trucks, baggage loading, catering and aircraft tugs remain stationary. Aircraft may continue to land and take off - if conditions permit. Passengers in docked aircraft may board or disembark via the finger gates, but not via the apron.

Airport Authority employees are also patrolling the area to ensure that no one is left unprotected outside. Passengers in buses or on outdoor stands often have to wait - sometimes for long periods of time.

Communication: fast and reliable

Information about impending thunderstorms is transmitted immediately via the Alarmstern system to all relevant partners such as SWISS, Swissport and the airport fire department. This includes mobile devices, warning signs, illuminated displays and flashing warning lights. Yellow or red lights signal the respective danger level.

Safety also remains the top priority during the flight. A lightning strike is not dangerous for passengers, as the aircraft act like a Faraday cage - the electrical charge is dissipated via the outer shell. Nevertheless, every aircraft is thoroughly checked after a strike.

