Vote in September According to Federal Councillor Jans, this is why an e-ID is needed

SDA

12.8.2025 - 14:02

The E-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the Federal Council is using to campaign for a Yes vote on the E-ID Act on September 28.

The Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) wrote on Tuesday that the need for secure electronic proof of identity - for example to order something online - is increasing. The vote will take place on September 28 because several committees are fighting the law passed by the councils with a referendum.

The e-ID offered by the state strengthens digital sovereignty and promotes Switzerland as a location for innovation. The Federal Council and Parliament are of the opinion that the e-ID makes doing business with authorities and companies on the Internet secure, simple and efficient.

The e-ID works like a digital identity card; the technical infrastructure is provided by the state. According to the FDJP, this guarantees the protection of privacy and the self-determined handling of personal data.

