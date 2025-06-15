The war in the Middle East is causing tensions in Switzerland between French-speaking and German-speaking Switzerland. Many French-speaking Swiss sympathize with the Palestinians, while in German-speaking Switzerland, solidarity is more likely to be with Israel. These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Sotomo research institute three months after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
Since then, there has been a growing lack of understanding in French-speaking Switzerland about the reluctance in the German-speaking part of the country - especially in view of the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza. The French-speaking Swiss radio station RTS now speaks of the "Gaza trench". Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis is also under pressure - even from bourgeois circles in French-speaking Switzerland. The accusation: he is not being clear enough about Israeli policy.
"Underdog" attitude leads to soldiering with Palestine
Why are opinions so different? According to sociologist Michael Hermann, collective memory plays a central role. He published a commentary in the "NZZ am Sonntag" in which he attempts to explain this development.
Hermann's thesis: in German-speaking Switzerland, coming to terms with the Holocaust after the Second World War led to a greater understanding of Israel's security interests.
The situation is different in French-speaking Switzerland. Many people there have long felt at a disadvantage compared to German-speaking Switzerland - for example since the Jura conflict or the EEA vote in 1992. These experiences have led many French-speaking people to identify more strongly with the Palestinians - whom they see as the "underdogs".
Language as a political compass
Another difference: French-speaking Switzerland is more strongly oriented towards French media, where criticism of Israel is more frequent. German-speaking Switzerland is dominated by German media, which often report more cautiously.
The common language with the respective neighboring country also has an effect. One example: in 1938, Switzerland accepted the Nazi Jewish stamp without resistance. But after the war, there was an intense debate about shared responsibility, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland. This discussion has shaped the relationship with Israel to this day. In French-speaking Switzerland, the debate was less pronounced.
Political analyst Michael Hermann emphasizes: "Collective memories influence how societies perceive conflicts - even in countries like Switzerland that are not directly affected themselves. Awareness of human suffering is therefore crucial - on both sides of the conflict.