In Switzerland, the war in Gaza is causing tensions between western and German-speaking Switzerland. Old experiences are shaping whose side sympathy lies on.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, the war in Gaza is viewed differently depending on the language region.

The French-speaking Swiss feel more strongly with the Palestinians, the German-speaking Swiss more with Israel.

The reason for this lies in old experiences and collective memories that still have an impact today. Show more

The war in the Middle East is causing tensions in Switzerland between French-speaking and German-speaking Switzerland. Many French-speaking Swiss sympathize with the Palestinians, while in German-speaking Switzerland, solidarity is more likely to be with Israel. These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Sotomo research institute three months after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Since then, there has been a growing lack of understanding in French-speaking Switzerland about the reluctance in the German-speaking part of the country - especially in view of the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza. The French-speaking Swiss radio station RTS now speaks of the "Gaza trench". Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis is also under pressure - even from bourgeois circles in French-speaking Switzerland. The accusation: he is not being clear enough about Israeli policy.

"Underdog" attitude leads to soldiering with Palestine

Why are opinions so different? According to sociologist Michael Hermann, collective memory plays a central role. He published a commentary in the "NZZ am Sonntag" in which he attempts to explain this development.

Hermann's thesis: in German-speaking Switzerland, coming to terms with the Holocaust after the Second World War led to a greater understanding of Israel's security interests.

The situation is different in French-speaking Switzerland. Many people there have long felt at a disadvantage compared to German-speaking Switzerland - for example since the Jura conflict or the EEA vote in 1992. These experiences have led many French-speaking people to identify more strongly with the Palestinians - whom they see as the "underdogs".

Language as a political compass

Another difference: French-speaking Switzerland is more strongly oriented towards French media, where criticism of Israel is more frequent. German-speaking Switzerland is dominated by German media, which often report more cautiously.

The common language with the respective neighboring country also has an effect. One example: in 1938, Switzerland accepted the Nazi Jewish stamp without resistance. But after the war, there was an intense debate about shared responsibility, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland. This discussion has shaped the relationship with Israel to this day. In French-speaking Switzerland, the debate was less pronounced.

Political analyst Michael Hermann emphasizes: "Collective memories influence how societies perceive conflicts - even in countries like Switzerland that are not directly affected themselves. Awareness of human suffering is therefore crucial - on both sides of the conflict.

