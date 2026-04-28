Patrick Fischer was a successful coach of the national ice hockey team for many years. Picture: Keystone

A forged Covid certificate and suddenly Patrick Fischer is legally considered a "criminal". How can a fine of 39,000 francs lead to such a label? Two criminal law experts explain.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer was sentenced to a fine of just under CHF 39,000 for forgery of documents because he traveled to Beijing in 2022 with a forged Covid certificate.

In legal terms, he is therefore considered a "criminal". This is not due to the amount of the fine, but because the law stipulates a prison sentence of up to five years for forgery.

Criminal law experts classify what the penal code says about this. Show more

The story of former national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer is probably familiar to most people by now: Fischer admitted to an SRF journalist that he had traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a fake Covid certificate.

Before the story got out through other channels, Fischer took the initiative himself and made the case public with a short video on social media. Two days later, he was out of a job. "It's about values and respect that are central to Swiss Ice Hockey and were not lived by Patrick Fischer in 2022," explained Urs Kessler, President of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation.

Legally, the matter has a consequence that may surprise many: with the legally binding penalty order for falsification of documents, Patrick Fischer is officially considered a "criminal". The sentence is mentioned in the criminal record for ten years. For most people, this sounds like a severe sentence, as the term "criminal" includes more serious offenses. However, the term is precisely defined in criminal law.

Criminal Code: crimes with a maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment

The first part of the Swiss Criminal Code already clearly defines when an offense is considered a felony, misdemeanor or infraction. The decisive factor here is not what punishment someone actually receives, but rather the maximum penalty the law stipulates for the offense.

Law professor Andreas Donatsch, one of the country's best-known criminal law experts, points out to blue News that forgery of documents is punishable under Article 251 of the Swiss Criminal Code "with imprisonment for up to five years or a fine" (see box below). As the law therefore stipulates a maximum prison sentence of more than three years, the offense falls into the category of a crime. "The classification is based on the maximum penalty threatened," writes Donatsch.

Trust in documents is a "central foundation"

Criminal law professor Nadja Capus from the University of Neuchâtel also supports this classification. She explained to blue News that forgery of documents is considered a crime because trust in the authenticity and truth of documents is a central foundation of legal and economic life.

"This trust makes our everyday lives easier because we can generally assume that legally relevant facts recorded in writing have really been made by the issuer and are correct," writes Capus. Anyone who undermines this trust is therefore seriously interfering with the functioning of legal transactions.

The Criminal Code divides criminal offenses into felonies, misdemeanors and misdemeanors. Image: Keystone

The fact that Fischer "only" got away with a fine of just under CHF 39,000 in the end does not change the legal assessment. The decisive factor is not the amount of the sentence imposed, but what the law stipulates as the maximum possible penalty.

The fact that many still find the word "criminal" excessive in this case has more to do with a moral gut feeling than with the law. Capus reminds us that personal motives are taken into account when sentencing, but not when categorizing the crime.

In concrete terms, this means that even if a court had recognized that Fischer had acted out of a kind of "self-defence", for example, he would still formally be a "criminal" even if he had received a lighter sentence.

Schweizerisches Strafgesetzbuch Auszüge aus dem StGB Die folgenden Bestimmungen sind dem Schweizerischen Strafgesetzbuch1 entnommen: Art. 10 Verbrechen und Vergehen – Begriff 1 Dieses Gesetz unterscheidet die Verbrechen von den Vergehen nach der Schwere der Strafen, mit der die Taten bedroht sind. 2 Verbrechen sind Taten, die mit Freiheitsstrafe von mehr als drei Jahren bedroht sind. 3 Vergehen sind Taten, die mit Freiheitsstrafe bis zu drei Jahren oder mit Geldstrafe bedroht sind. Art. 251 Urkundenfälschung 1. Wer in der Absicht, jemanden am Vermögen oder an andern Rechten zu schädigen oder sich oder einem andern einen unrechtmässigen Vorteil zu verschaffen, eine Urkunde fälscht oder verfälscht, die echte Unterschrift oder das echte Handzeichen eines andern zur Herstellung einer unechten Urkunde benützt oder eine rechtlich erhebliche Tatsache unrichtig beurkundet oder beurkunden lässt, eine Urkunde dieser Art zur Täuschung gebraucht, wird mit Freiheitsstrafe bis zu fünf Jahren oder Geldstrafe bestraft. Art. 261bis Diskriminierung und Aufruf zu Hass Wer öffentlich gegen eine Person oder eine Gruppe von Personen wegen ihrer Rasse, Ethnie, Religion oder sexuellen Orientierung zu Hass oder zu Diskriminierung aufruft, wer öffentlich Ideologien verbreitet, die auf die systematische Herabsetzung oder Verleumdung dieser Personen oder Personengruppen gerichtet sind, wer mit dem gleichen Ziel Propagandaaktionen organisiert, fördert oder daran teilnimmt, wer öffentlich durch Wort, Schrift, Bild, Gebärden, Tätlichkeiten oder in anderer Weise eine Person oder eine Gruppe von Personen wegen ihrer Rasse, Ethnie, Religion oder sexuellen Orientierung in einer gegen die Menschenwürde verstossenden Weise herabsetzt oder diskriminiert oder aus einem dieser Gründe Völkermord oder andere Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit leugnet, gröblich verharmlost oder zu rechtfertigen sucht, wer eine von ihm angebotene Leistung, die für die Allgemeinheit bestimmt ist, einer Person oder einer Gruppe von Personen wegen ihrer Rasse, Ethnie, Religion oder sexuellen Orientierung verweigert, wird mit Freiheitsstrafe bis zu drei Jahren oder Geldstrafe bestraft. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

Convicted racism is "only" an offense

The case is different for SRF journalist Pascal Schmitz, who disappeared from screens for the time being after Facebook posts with racist content that were over 15 years old came to light: if Schmitz were found guilty of racial discrimination, he would only have committed an "offense". In criminal law, offenses with a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment or a fine are considered "misdemeanors".

It remains to be seen whether Schmitz will actually be convicted for his racist remarks - which were widely reported after the World Cup match between Chile and Switzerland due to the referee's controversial performance ("Blick am Abend" reported: "It is teeming with exuberant hatred - and sometimes even racism."). The presumption of innocence applies.

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