Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 4.4 percent to CHF 393.30 per month in 2026. Comparis expert Felix Schneuwly explains why and where insured persons can take action to reduce costs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Premiums are rising due to inflation, medical advances and new benefits in basic insurance.

Unnecessary operations and duplication are an additional burden on the system.

Insured persons can save money by switching health insurers, choosing the right deductible and alternative models - depending on their health situation.

GP and Multimed models are particularly worthwhile if treatments are coordinated.

According to Comparis expert Felix Schneuwly, large jumps in premiums could be avoided - but politically enforced reserve reductions repeatedly lead to shocks.

Health insurance premiums are once again rising significantly. At this afternoon's media conference, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider explained the reasons. What is behind the rising costs and how can insured persons protect themselves? Felix Schneuwly, health insurance expert at Comparis, explains in an interview with blue News.

Why are health insurance premiums rising every year?

Felix Schneuwly: There are three main reasons. One exceptional driver is delayed inflation. Unlike at the petrol station, where price increases are felt immediately when the price of oil rises, inflation in the healthcare sector has a delayed effect. The cost increases of recent years are only now being reflected in premiums.

The second reason is not new, but has been observed for decades: We are consuming more and more medicine because medicine can do more and more. In the past, even up until a few years ago, people were almost certain to die from certain types of cancer - today, people survive thanks to highly developed, but also expensive treatments.

Another new development after Covid is that younger people in particular are more likely to go to the doctor with diffuse symptoms. These investigations need to be carried out, and they cost money. Mental health problems have also increased.

The third driver is the so-called "benefits catalog" in basic insurance. Although there is no definitive positive list, new treatments are constantly being added - for example psychotherapy by psychologists or weight loss injections. Smaller items also add up, such as podiatry.

However, a federal court ruling on so-called care for relatives is particularly significant: relatives who previously provided care free of charge can now be employed by a Spitex and charge certain basic care services to the health insurance fund.

What avoidable costs burden the system?

Felix Schneuwly: Above all, unnecessary operations and duplication. This is due to the wrong incentives in the system: Today, it is primarily the quantity that is reimbursed - i.e. more X-rays, another MRI, further investigations, even if they are not absolutely medically necessary. It would make more sense to pay for quality rather than just quantity.

However, this is difficult for us patients to assess because we are not experts. We rely on specialists to make the right decisions. This makes it all the more important to ask critical questions and get a second opinion if in doubt. A key question when visiting a doctor should always be: What happens if I do nothing? This option should also be considered.

At the same time, don't run to the doctor immediately for every little symptom - but don't wait too long either. Both can harm the healthcare system and yourself.

blue News: Is there also a tendencyforass patients to request additional examinations simply to "be on the safe side"?

Felix Schneuwly: Yes, GPs see this very often. The ever-increasing technological possibilities reinforce this trend: many people want absolute certainty and prefer to have more tests carried out, even if there is hardly any medical risk.

blue News: And if the medical staff refuse an examination, do they have to guarantee that nothing has been overlooked?

Felix Schneuwly: Exactly, that's where the liability issues come into play. Unnecessary or questionable examinations are often carried out not because someone wants to make money from them, but for security reasons. Doctors want to make sure that no one can accuse them later of having failed to do something.

What role do hospitals and medical staff play in rising healthcare expenditure?

Felix Schneuwly: That's the chicken and egg question. One thing is clear: where there are more hospitals and doctors, the costs are also higher. But the question is: is there more supply because there is more demand, or is demand increasing because there is so much supply?

Roughly speaking, the density of doctors is higher in western Switzerland, and people also pay higher health insurance premiums there. The situation is similar in the cities: Medical density is higher there than in rural regions, and so are the premiums.

What is new is that mobility is increasing. People from the countryside are going to the conurbations to be examined or treated, and this in turn is driving up costs in rural areas. We can speak of a catch-up effect.

What options do consumers have to reduce their premiums?

Felix Schneuwly: In principle, there are three simple levers. Firstly: compare. Where do I stand with my health insurance company in the current year? Am I with a low-cost insurer or an expensive one? If you are already with a low-cost insurer, you have less savings potential. But if you are with an expensive insurer, you can save the most by switching.

Secondly, the choice of deductible. The rule of thumb here is: if my annual costs for insured benefits are over CHF 2,000, the lowest deductible of CHF 300 is worthwhile.

If the costs are lower, the highest deductible of CHF 2,500 is the best option - and saves up to CHF 1,540 per year. The medium deductibles are less attractive financially, even if some people choose them anyway for fear of taking too much risk.

Thirdly: alternative insurance models. They offer premium discounts of 10 to 25 percent. They specify what the first treatment step should be: for example, calling telemedicine first, going to the family doctor or a group practice, or even going to the pharmacy first. Going directly to a specialist or to a hospital emergency for a minor ailment is not permitted in such models.

This saves costs because the treatment paths are controlled. This could be particularly attractive for the chronically ill. However, it is precisely this group that has so far been underrepresented in such models. Many prefer the free choice of doctor offered by standard insurance and pay higher premiums for this.

Of the three savings options - changing health insurer, deductible, alternative insurance model - the choice of deductible is the only one that depends directly on the state of health. The other two are independent of this.

Many of these savings tips have been known for years. Haven't all those who need to save already done so?

Felix Schneuwly: Many policyholders have indeed already reacted: Around 80 percent are now in an alternative insurance model, and the number of insured persons with a maximum deductible is also increasing, especially among younger, healthy people. However, such a high deductible does not make sense for the chronically ill.

In contrast, the rate of switching insurers is only less than 10 percent per year. In surveys - including those conducted by Comparis - around 30 percent state that they intend to switch. However, only around a third of them actually do so.

I, for example, am not someone who switches all the time. If the difference is only 20 francs a month, customer satisfaction is important to me. Since the introduction of the Health Insurance Act 30 years ago, I personally have changed health insurer five times.

What are the reasons for staying with your health insurance provider rather than switching?

Felix Schneuwly: In our surveys, many people say that they are satisfied with their health insurance company - the benefits have been paid without any problems. That creates trust. For health insurers, this is a decisive argument in competition: it's not just the price that counts, but also customer loyalty. That's why they don't switch to the cheapest provider.

Another reason is that many underestimate their freedom: Even those who are seriously ill can easily switch basic insurance providers. However, some people want to keep their basic and supplementary insurance with the same provider. As it is almost impossible to change supplementary insurance, they automatically stay with their basic insurance.

Which savings models suit which patients?

Felix Schneuwly: The family doctor models are actually the most popular. However, we are increasingly experiencing a shortage of GPs. That's why health insurers now offer so-called multi-med models. Here you can choose which is your first port of call: telemedicine, GP, group practice or pharmacy.

The key point is that treatment does not start directly with a specialist or in hospital. This saves costs and at the same time improves quality because the entire treatment is coordinated.

This is less relevant for someone who only has the flu from time to time. For the chronically ill or cancer patients, on the other hand, it is crucial to find their way through this complex healthcare system. It is very helpful if someone takes on the coordination.

In the past, this was traditionally the role of the GP, who was available practically around the clock. This is no longer the case - partly because many doctors now work part-time. Teamwork is therefore becoming more important.

It is important that substitution is regulated, be it in a group practice, via telemedicine or in an outpatient center with various specialists. Specialization is increasing, which is why someone is needed to hold the strings together.

This also includes digital solutions: If everyone involved has access to the patient's data, the patient doesn't have to tell her story from scratch every time.

Can families and chronically ill patients with high fixed costs still save money somewhere?

Felix Schneuwly: In practice, the children are always insured with the same health insurer as their parents. It would be possible to switch, but it would mean a little extra administrative work.

Chronically ill people, on the other hand, often consciously decide against an alternative insurance model. They know their illness and the specialists who treat them - and don't want to go through their family doctor every time.

The flexibility of the model is very important here. Some digital solutions make this easier: you contact your GP briefly and are then referred to a specialist. That's the price of coordination: anyone who coordinates has to be informed. If they don't know what's going on, they can't do their job.

Do we have to expect further increases in premiums, or is there any prospect of relief?

Felix Schneuwly: Since the introduction of the Health Insurance Act, there have been three significant jumps in premiums - and all of them could have been avoided. Basically, costs are rising steadily, and the big spikes were caused politically: by the reduction in reserves. The principle is simple, like a private account: If you spend more than you earn, you empty the account.

This is exactly what happened to the health insurance reserves. In the short term, premiums looked moderate, but after two or three years came the shock - as we have experienced in the last three years, with increases of 6.6, 8.7 and 6 percent.

We have now returned to around 4 percent and are thus moving back towards normality. With sufficient reserves, the health insurance funds could smooth out the fluctuations. On average, annual increases of around three percent would then be realistic - that would be the normal case.

I doubt whether political reforms will actually keep costs down. As long as medicine makes progress and the population makes use of these services, costs will continue to rise.

Countries that have greatly reduced their healthcare expenditure - such as England - have paid a high price for this: people there die on the waiting list because they do not receive chemotherapy in time. This is certainly not the way we want to go.