Christian Dussey is stepping down as head of the Federal Intelligence Service. This comes after a survey of employees revealed a high level of mistrust and low approval ratings.

Three years ago he stepped up as a beacon of hope, now Christian Dussey, the head of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), is stepping down. This comes after an internal survey revealed deep mistrust and dissatisfaction among employees. This is according to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

The staff survey, which was conducted over the course of last year, shows that only 25 percent of employees are satisfied with the management. A decrease of 10 percent compared to the previous year.

With the FIS leadership around Dussey's predecessor Gaudin, the figure was still 52% in 2020. The results were presented to the FIS staff on Monday. The newspaper was given an insight into the 21-page evaluation.

High fluctuation rate

The survey results reveal that only 17% of employees believe that important decisions are made in good time. And only 26 percent are of the opinion that decisions are made on the basis of facts and objective reasoning.

The dissatisfaction is also reflected in the high turnover rate, with almost a third of staff having left the service in the last three years.

Christian Dussey, who took over as head of the FIS in April 2022, carried out a comprehensive restructuring that met with little approval from employees.

Poor participation as early as 2023

The 2023 survey already showed that only 35% of employees supported the management, and just 56% of employees were satisfied with their own work.

Dussey pointed out the heavy burden on the service due to the war in Ukraine, Israel and neighboring areas and called for more posts. He has not yet received this staff.

The dissatisfaction within the FIS was also criticized by the Conference of Cantonal Police Commanders, which complained last autumn that the service was too preoccupied with internal matters.

Job satisfaction continued to fall and the proportion of satisfied employees dropped to 49 percent, which is considered critical in federal personnel surveys.

Dussey has not yet spoken out

Christian Dussey has not yet commented publicly on his resignation. However, according to a proposal submitted by the Department of Defense to the Federal Council, he is to remain in office until spring 2026.

The high turnover rate at the FIS remains a problem, even though more employees have recently retired and fewer have moved to other employers.

