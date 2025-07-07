A Swiss aircraft had to be diverted to Friedrichshafen. Symbolbild: Keystone

Flight LX1413 en route from Belgrade to Zurich was diverted following an emergency call. The reasons for this are still unclear.

Dominik Müller

Swiss flight LX1413 made a general emergency call on Monday morning. The aircraft was en route from Belgrade to Zurich, as reported by Flightradar24 on the X platform. The reason for this is still unclear.

According to flight data from Flightradar24, the flight was diverted to Friedrichshafen. In a statement, Swiss now explains what happened and why the Swiss aircraft was diverted.

"This was due to error messages in the cockpit of the Airbus A220-300 and a slightly visible smoke development in the rear part of the cabin. The crew decided to fly to the nearest suitable airport, as is the procedure in such cases."

The Swiss press release does not explain how the error messages in the cockpit and the smoke on board came about.

The landing was uneventful and the pilots taxied the aircraft to a parking position. The statement continues: "The passengers were then able to leave the Airbus via the regular stairs. Medical personnel are available on site and buses are being organized to transport the passengers to Zurich."